Labor market Result of negotiations on working conditions in the postal sector for four years

Posti’s Chief Human Resources Officer thanked the negotiating parties for finding a common direction.

Postal industry The terms and conditions of employment have been agreed between Palta, the employers in the service sector, and PAU, the Postal and Logistics Union. The result of the negotiations concerns the collective agreement in the field of messaging and logistics to be observed in the postal sector and the collective agreement of Posti Palvelut Oy’s parcel sorters.

The result of the negotiations reached in both agreements is four years long. The last year of the agreements is the option year. The current contract periods end on October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

Collective agreements entry into force still requires the approval of the outcome of the negotiations by the federations. According to Posti, the Palta administration will meet during the summer and the PAU board will discuss the outcome of the negotiations in August after its federal meeting.

The content of the agreements will be explained in more detail once they have been dealt with by the parties’ administrations.

“The post office has been on a challenging journey of change for a long time. The change will be achieved through responsible, controlled and co-operative activities. It is important that a common direction was found, and I would like to thank the negotiating parties for this, ”says Posti’s Chief Human Resources Officer. Timo Koskinen in the bulletin.

According to him, Posti can build trust and the future in the long term together with its personnel and customers when working conditions and peace have been agreed for several years.

Paltan managing director Tuomas Aarto says that collective bargaining was launched in the first instance and has been conducted in a constructive spirit. He also thanks the PAU for this.

“The whole achieved now is a balanced solution that takes into account the transformation of the postal sector,” Aarto estimates.

PAU chairman Heidi Nieminen says that the transformation of the postal sector will create uncertainty, which will hopefully be alleviated by a long collective agreement.

“Security after working conditions and peace of mind provide an opportunity to build trust and cooperation after difficult years,” says Nieminen.