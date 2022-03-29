Labor market Reconciliation proposal for a municipal labor dispute from a national mediator – applies to 425,000 employees

The parties must respond to the proposal on Wednesday. If the show is rejected, a strike by 25,000 nurses will begin on Friday morning in six hospital districts.

National Mediator Vuokko Piekkala has submitted a draft settlement agreement for new collective agreements covering the entire municipal sector, ie approximately 425,000 employees in municipalities and associations of municipalities.

The diverse crowd includes nurses, teachers, doctors, babysitters, librarians, office secretaries, institutional caregivers, social workers and engineers.

The parties to the negotiations must respond to the settlement proposal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The parties may either accept or reject the proposal.

If the reconciliation proposal is rejected, the nursing strike will begin on Friday, April 1 at 6 a.m. in six hospital districts. 25,000 nurses are taking part in the labor struggle.

If negotiations do not proceed, the strike on April 15 will extend to thirteen hospital districts, covering 40,000 nurses.

On Monday, the national mediator announced that the larger the strike was postponed in two weeks. The transfer decision is made by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy on the proposal of the mediator.

The first strike concerns the hospital districts of Northern Ostrobothnia, Northern Savonia, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Helsinki and Uusimaa, and Central Finland.

The main contracting organizations The bans on overtime and shift work apply to the entire municipal sector.

On Monday, the Public Sector Consultative Organization Juko and the Public Sector Union Jau announced the third ban on overtime and shift work for the period 4-10. April.

Other large-scale strikes have also been announced in April, which would affect kindergartens, schools, museums, libraries and health care, with the involvement of teachers and doctors, for example.

The metropolitan area on April 19, about 31,000 employees are threatened with layoffs. It is supposed to last a week.

Negotiations new collective agreements in the municipal sector began on 11 January.

The old contracts were valid until the end of February, after which a non-contractual period began, when the obligation to work peace is no longer valid.

Employers in negotiations and mediation are represented by the Municipal and Welfare Area Employers KT.

Representing employees and officials Juko, Already and Sote.

There are about 30 trade unions in Akava, the largest of which are the Education Association OAJ, Akava’s specialties, the Finnish Medical Association and Talentia.

Jau is the negotiating body of the Public and Welfare Association JHL and the trade union Jyty. Numerous professional groups are represented in these.

In the war, the care organizations Tehy and Super and the Finnish Firefighters’ Association SPAL are involved.

Negotiations At the end of February, the municipal sector was interrupted by a disagreement over wage increases, the contract system and the multi-annual wage programs demanded by the main contractor organizations of all employees, for which funding is demanded from the state in addition to the municipal employer.

For example, Tehy and Super have presented a five-year-old payroll programwhich, in addition to the standard salary increases, would add 3.6 percent to earnings per year.

The aim would be to improve the attractiveness of the sector and close the long-term wage gap.

The additional increase proposed by JHL is 4.7 percent per year, and it would happen to Juko both performances.

KT kept the demands public finances unsustainable.