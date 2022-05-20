Labor market Pro has already left a fourth strike warning to the ICT industry – there is no information on the continuation of the mediation

The ICT work dispute has been settled twice this week, but no results have been forthcoming.

Trade union Pro left a new strike warning to the ICT industry on Friday. The ICT dispute has been settled twice this week, but no results have been obtained and no new mediation has been agreed.

The ongoing two-week strike in the ICT sector ends at midnight on Sunday. The third two-week strike begins Monday morning.

The fourth two-week strike will begin on Monday, June 6 at 6 a.m., unless an agreement is reached before then.

The strike applies to all telecom operators, network construction companies and their subcontractors that comply with the collective agreement between Pro and the employers in the Service Sectors (Palta). The agreement covers about 12,000 employees and experts.

The collective agreement has been negotiated without result since December. The non-contractual status began at the end of February.