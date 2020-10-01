Labor market Prime Minister Sanna Marin says that she hoped for a common spirit in the forest sector on behalf of the homeland: “Today’s announcement by the forest industry sends a very different message”

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center): “This will hardly improve the negotiating atmosphere.”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says she has not received any information in advance The forest industry’s intention to quit negotiating sector-wide collective agreements.

Marin says on Twitter that he hoped the forest industry would “have a genuine spirit of togetherness for the homeland in the midst of the crisis”.

“Today’s announcement from the forest industry tells a very different message.”

The forest industry announced on Thursday that it does not intend to negotiate collective agreements for the whole sector in the future.

Also Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) says the Forest Industry solution came as a surprise to him. In his own words, Lintilä had not received any prior information from the Forest Industry.

“What kind of reverberation this solution will have, it remains to be seen. I’m not going to speculate on that. “

Lintilä does not believe that the return of the local agreement to the working group preparation was related to the timing of the Forest Industry announcement.

“This is a labor market issue. I won’t pull it together one by one. But this is unlikely to improve the negotiating climate now. ”

Opposition party Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo in turn, links the Forest Industry solution to the lack of progress on local agreement in the budget dispute.

“When the necessary flexibility from the point of view of employers and competitiveness has not progressed the path of law or collective bargaining, this is the end result. Many industries now seem to be in a very difficult competitive situation. I assume this is the reason for the announcement, I don’t know if there are other reasons for it. “

According to Orpo, there was a “conflict” because Finland has not been able to carry out similar labor market reforms as its competitors. The orphan demands action from the social partners.

“And on the other hand, legislators have the opportunity to promote local agreement through legislation. In other words, the government must also take this situation seriously. The government also has a responsibility to make decisions. ”

Orpo does not rule out the possibility that other employers’ associations would follow the Forest Industry.

“I don’t consider it impossible at all because the need for flexibility is so great. The corona crisis has brought it to the surface. ”