Labor market Prime Minister Marin on the forest industry’s working conditions solution: “Significant change” is ahead in the labor market

According to Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), getting into a completely non-contractual state would be very problematic. “I believe that there is a desire to find solutions from different actors. Yes, this is a very significant change that is now ahead, ”Marin said.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) anticipates that the forest industry’s Thursday working conditions solution will mean a significant change in the labor market.

The forest industry said on Thursday that it was withdrawing from general collective agreements. In the future, it will only agree on working conditions between companies and employees.

Marin attended the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on Thursday. At the press conference following the meeting, Marin was asked if he was concerned that the decision of the Forest Industry might lead to the scrapping of the entire Finnish working conditions system.

“I would not yet make such far-reaching interpretations of a single solution. There are existing contracts there and I believe that the parties will look for opportunities in the coming months and year to maintain the contract system, ”Marin replied.

“Getting into a completely non-contractual state would be very problematic, so I believe there is a desire to find solutions from different actors. Yes, this is a very significant change that is now ahead. We have to trust that there is a willingness to find a solution, because the situation is difficult and we would also need a vision for the future that needs to be stabilized. ”

Previously on Thursday, Marin said it had not been informed in advance of the forest industry’s intention to stop negotiating collective agreements for the whole sector.

Marin said on Twitter he hoped from the forestry sector “a genuine common spirit for the motherland in the midst of a crisis”.

“Today’s announcement from the forest industry tells a very different message.”

At a press conference in Brussels, Marin stressed that the government is not a party to collective bargaining. He hoped that there would continue to be a way to “agree constructively” and secure peace at work. Marin believes that a stable outlook is especially important now in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

We hope that, in the future, there will be a way in which things can be agreed constructively and that we can have secure peace of mind and create the vision of the future that we so desperately need in the midst of this very serious crisis, perhaps now more than for a long time.

“The government has our own goals in advancing many issues in working life, tripartite and bipartite negotiation is right at the center. I hope that the news we got to read about the forest industry solution will not make these negotiations more difficult, ”Marin said.

“We would now need stability and the prospect of finding a solution to the issues through agreements and negotiations. We also have this set of local agreements, which is also included in our government program and which we, together with the social partners, are working to take forward. I hope that the news and messages we have read will not further lock in situations, create a situation where things cannot be progressed. ”