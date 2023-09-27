Labor market | Orpo has met labor market leaders in Kesäranta – live broadcast underway

Prime Minister Orpo tells about his meeting with the labor market organizations at around 12:15. HS shows Orpo’s comments live.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will meet the leaders of central organizations representing both employees and employers at their official residence in Kesäranta on Wednesday.

The meeting has started at 9 o’clock. After that, the economic council, to which the labor market leaders also belong, has met for the first time in this government term.

Orpo commented on the meeting to the media around 12:15 p.m. HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s broadcast of the event live.

SAK’s member unions started political demonstrations this week as a protest against the social security cuts and labor market reforms planned by the government. STTK’s trade union Pro also organized an hour-long walkout at some workplaces on Tuesday.

In addition to the current inflamed situation, the meeting will discuss, among other things, the pension reform, which is to be negotiated between the government and the labor market organizations. Unemployment insurance premiums are also likely to be on display.

Trade unions chairman of the central organization SAK Jarkko Eloranta before the meeting, I didn’t expect a breakthrough or a big change in direction. However, he thought it was good that the meeting would be arranged and that the situation would be reviewed from both sides.

“It is not expected here that when the first walkouts come, the government will turn on its back,” Eloranta told STT before the meeting.

The demonstrations that started this week are just the prelude. Trade unions have raised their readiness and prepared for various scenarios. According to Eloranta, an assessment of them will be made after the actions announced now.

At issue according to Eloranta, it is the first time that Prime Minister Orpo meets the five leaders of the labor market.

“Let’s go through the current situations and a little of the views of the parties on why we are here, where we are now.”

In addition to Eloranta, the five also include STTK of white-collar workers Antti Palolathe highly educated Akavan Maria Löfgrenof the EK of the Finnish Confederation of Business Jyri Häkämies and KT of municipal and welfare area employers Markku Jalonen.