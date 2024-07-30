Labor market | Orpo and Satonen: Changes can be made to the salary moderation proposal based on the Chancellor of Justice’s criticism

Labor market|According to Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöyst, the government should still consider submitting its proposal.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon According to (kok), the government’s draft law on the new salary formation model does not have to be submitted to parliament in its current form, but changes can still be made to it.

“It is not worth making a bad law, and the feedback from the opinion round must be taken very seriously. It has been clear from the beginning that writing this law into a workable form will be extremely difficult. Yes, it still requires work and consideration”, Orpo assesses to HS.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti in its statement on the law, urged the government to still consider issuing its proposal and to look for other regulatory options.

The government wants to confirm by law that the general level of wage increases would be defined in key export sectors. According to the Chancellor of Justice, this may lead to the national mediator’s impartiality and independence being compromised.

Previously, the government already gave up his intention prohibits the national conciliator from proposing a solution that exceeds the general level of the export sectors.

Orphan stresses that the planned law is needed, even if it can still be amended.

“However, the law must be able to be constructed in such a way that it is sufficiently flexible. There will not be such eternal wage pits”, says Orpo.

With salary pits, Orpo refers to, for example, nurses and teachers, whose employee organizations have criticized the government’s proposal that it would make it difficult to raise these salaries from the current level. The law has been publicly justified by the 2022 wage settlement of municipalities and welfare regions, where, for example, the raise percentages of nurses and teachers are automatically higher than in industry, for example, for several years.

Doesn’t the law that governs the national conciliator more strictly remove flexibility from the system?

“In Sweden, a similar model works well. Of course, a contract-based model would be the best, where the organizations agree with each other. However, this has not happened.”

To be more specific Orpo does not go into details with the topic. He says he wants to give labor peace to the labor minister To Arto Satose (kok) to review the statement feedback.

Satonen commented on the matter to HS only by e-mail. According to him, the opinion of the chancellor of justice is “naturally taken into account in the further preparation”.

“However, it is worth noting that the Chancellor of Justice does not override the regulation of the aspects to be taken into account in mediation in the law, as has also been done by decree in Sweden,” writes Satonen.

Satonen justifies the need for the law by the fact that the Finnish national economy is export-driven and that competitiveness is a prerequisite for the sustainability of the national economy.

“Until now, our legislation has lacked a mechanism to ensure that these sustainability aspects are taken into account in mediation activities.”

Is it still possible for the labor market partners to find an agreement on the model together?

“The goal has always been to find a negotiated solution between the labor market parties. However, unfortunately, there have not been any conditions for this based on previous discussions and reports”, says Satonen.

However, according to him, promoting the matter through legislation does not rule out that in the future the model will be supplemented with solutions between the unions, if such are found.