Labor market | Orpo and labor market leaders meet in a tense situation, at least pensions are on the table

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will meet the labor market leaders in Kesäranta on Wednesday morning.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) and the leaders of the labor market center organizations on Wednesday do not expect significant solutions to the rift between the government and the trade unions.

Orpo will meet the representatives of the central labor market organizations, i.e. the central organization of Finnish trade unions SAK, the salaried employees’ STTK, the university-educated Akava, the Swedish Confederation of Business and Industry EK, and the Municipal and Welfare Area Employers’ KT at his official residence in Kesäranta on Wednesday morning.

The meeting will be followed by the first meeting of the Economic Council in this government term. The Economic Council is a cooperation body between the government, the most important interest organizations and the Bank of Finland under the leadership of the Prime Minister, where key economic and socio-political issues are discussed.

Labor market center organizations are also represented in the council.

At issue is Prime Minister Orpo’s first meeting with the five organizations.

Government and labor market sources estimate to Helsingin Sanomat that pensions and unemployment insurance premiums will probably be discussed at the meeting.

Both entities are the triumvirate, that is, in addition to the government, employers and wage earners.

In its program, the government requires labor market organizations to agree on the pension reform by January 2025. In addition, the program has set a boundary condition, according to which the reform must stabilize the Pension Payment level and “strengthen the public finances significantly in the long term with the help of a rule-based stabilization system”.

About unemployment insurance premiums the government and the organizations publicly lashed out at the government during the budget tussle in September.

The government’s social security cuts and the positive employment development of recent years reduce the Employment Fund’s expenses, which in turn leads to a decrease in the level of the insurance premium paid by both the wage earner and the employer. This will be felt as a tax reduction in the wage earner’s wallet – unless taxes are increased and the resulting profit is diverted to the deficit budget.

The central organizations first demanded a budget hikethat the savings resulting from the reduction in unemployment insurance should not be used to repair the public finances.

Government repeated the budget tussle in the decision minutes having committed to the fact that the expenditure savings of the funds resulting from the government’s own measures “can be fully channeled to reduce the debt development”.

According to the government, this requires additional measures, which are prepared in a tripartite working group. The working group should have it ready before the spring frame festival.

The members of the SAK This week, trade unions have started demonstrations in different parts of Finland.

So far, short walkouts and demonstrations outside working hours have been reported. More actions are planned for the next two weeks.

The unions oppose the government’s social security cuts and working life reforms. The working group dealing with labor peace or strike legislation is scheduled to finish its work already in mid-October.

HS sources estimate that the labor market situation and the steps of preparation will also come up in the conversation between the prime minister and the organization leaders. It is unlikely that significant policies will be made on Wednesday morning.