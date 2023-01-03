Labor market | On Tuesday, employers in the technology industry and Teollisuusliitto could not reach an agreement on a new collective agreement

Negotiations will continue on Wednesday.

Negotiations of the technology industry’s new collective agreement will continue on Wednesday, according to the press releases of both labor market parties.

Employers in the technology industry and the Teollisuusliitto, which represents the employees, did not reach an agreement on a new collective agreement during the negotiations held on Tuesday.

According to the technology industry employers’ bulletin, salary solutions are open.

Negotiations on wages are expected to be even tighter than usual, for example because if wage increases in the export industry are negotiated that are higher than in the municipal sector, they will automatically increase the wage increases in the municipal sector as well.

A solution from the technology industry is also expected in other sectors. The member unions of SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions, have previously informed that other employers’ unions have practically refused to negotiate their own collective agreements until a solution for the technology industry has emerged.

Technology industry the collective agreements expired at the end of November. Since the beginning of December, the industry has been in a state without an agreement, according to the Technology Industry employers’ bulletin.

On Tuesday, Employers of the Technology Industry also negotiated with YTN, which represents senior employees of the technology industry. These negotiations will also continue on Wednesday.