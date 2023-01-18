Labor market | On average, only 2.5 applicants for healthcare jobs in the public sector

There were 31,000 open jobs in the health care sector in Kuntarekry last year, which is almost a third more than the previous year.

Public last year, there were only 2.5 applicants on average for open jobs in the sector’s healthcare sector. The competition for few applicants is therefore fierce, says Kuntarekry, a recruitment service for public employers.

There were 31,000 open jobs in the health care sector in Kuntarekry last year, which is almost a third more than the previous year.

Last year, there were about 27,500 open jobs in the teaching and culture sector, of which no less than 11,000 were in early childhood education. On average, there were only 4 applicants for early childhood education positions last year.