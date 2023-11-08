Labor market | OAJ was disappointed with Minister Satonen’s seminar and threatens countermeasures

The teaching trade union decided to “proceed towards pressure measures” at its extraordinary board meeting.

Professional organization of the teaching sector OAJ’s board decided in its Wednesday evening extraordinary meeting to “proceed towards pressure measures”.

Chairman Katarina Murto tells Helsingin Sanomat that decisions were already made at the meeting, the content of which will be announced later.

In practice, pressure measures mean different types of industrial action, such as demonstrations, strikes or, for example, bans on overtime and shift changes.

Teachers union chafe Petteri Orpon (kok) registration of the government’s program, with which the export-led salary formation model would be concreted into law by preventing the national conciliator or the conciliation board from proposing a salary increase higher than the so-called “general line”.

The labor market people gathered on Wednesday, the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (cook) to the seminar to discuss the topic.

After the seminar, the Ministry of Labor and the Economy launched a round of opinions on the registration. At the same time, the Minister of Labor urged the organizations to find a common vision for “Finland’s model”. If such a thing were to be found, according to Satonen, the government could abandon the law change entered in the program.

OAJ’s Murto tells HS that he is disappointed that the seminar did not lead to the initiation of proper negotiations.

“We hoped and expected the negotiation process to start, even at the same time as the statement round. Now the situation is very unclear. Satonen appealed to the labor market parties to negotiate, but who will convene the negotiations, who will participate in them and how will the matter proceed? Not everyone has been willing to participate until now either.”

In many the trade unions are known to doubt whether the employers’ organizations want to negotiate with them on the wage model, because they do not reject the law change in the same way.

According to OAJ’s view, the change would limit freedom of contract, stiffen wage formation and make the mediation institution completely useless.

Public sector unions in female-dominated sectors have opposed wage registration in particular. They are afraid that the salary development in the sectors would stagnate when the export sectors imposed the increase percentages on them.

The dispute over the export-driven nature of wage formation is also rubbing off on the wage earner side. Last Monday, there was a disagreement in the board of SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions, when JHL, the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors, opposed the position of its sister unions on the future of the wage model.

For now Pressure measures against the government’s labor market policy have been announced by SAK unions and STTK’s Ammattiliitto Pro.

About Akava unions, in addition to the OAJ, at least the Engineers’ Union has said that they are preparing for organizational actions. It has also decided that the members of the union can participate in the strikes of SAK and STTK unions in such workplaces where they are organized.