Labor market | Nokian Tires starts negotiations on layoffs

Tire manufacturer Nokian Tires says it is starting change negotiations on layoffs in the production of tires for trucks and heavy machinery.

The change negotiations concern the employees of Nokian Heavy Tires at the company’s Nokian factory, i.e. around 160 people in total, Nokian Tires says in its press release.

According to the company, the aim of the negotiations is to adapt tire production to changes in the market and demand situation.

Possible adjustment measures considered by the company include laying off the employees of Raskaiden Kaikai and reduced daily or weekly working hours.

The company has tentatively planned to lay off its employees for production and financial reasons for a maximum of 90 days during the current year.