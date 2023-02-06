Monday, February 6, 2023
Labor market | No agreement was reached in the labor disputes, negotiations will continue on Tuesday

February 6, 2023
Several strikes are planned for the trade sector.

Automotive and Transportation Industry the employee union AKT and the employers’ organization Tamamaoperatotorit did not reach an agreement in their labor dispute today, but the negotiations will continue on Tuesday.

Similarly, mediation between the Service Industries Trade Union PAM and the Trade Union will continue on Tuesday. According to the Office of the National Mediator, negotiations in the trade sector will continue at 1 p.m.

Several strikes are planned for the trade sector if an agreement cannot be reached. 9–11 a strike warning has been given in February, and the strike would target several hypermarkets, among others. An even bigger market strike would take place between the 16th and 18th. February. PAM has imposed an overtime ban on the trade sector, which started last Wednesday.

The ACP, on the other hand, filed several warnings last week about strikes that would begin on February 15. The strike at the harbors would be valid until further notice. In addition, the ban on overtime also started in the overcrowding sector on Wednesday.

