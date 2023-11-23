Labor market | Negotiations of employers’ unions and wage earners’ central organizations on the labor market model begin

Drama has been seen in the labor market in recent days.

Employers’ unions and wage earner central organizations are discussing the export-led labor market model today.

The employers’ unions Trade Union, Chemical Industry, Service Sector Employers Palta, Technology Industry Employers and Municipal and Welfare Area Employers KT invited the wage earners’ central organizations to negotiations regarding the development of an export-led labor market model last week.

The reason for sending the invitation is the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) expressed to the labor market organizations at the beginning of November the wish that they start discussions about a labor market model that strengthens the national economy and promotes employment.

The goal is that the final result would be available to Satonen when he convenes the labor market parties again to review the feedback received in the opinion round about the mediation system and the labor market model.

The opinion period in the case ends on January 8.

JHL, the association of public and welfare sectors, said on Wednesday that it will begin an investigation into a possible separation from SAK. JHL stated that the SAK board did not appoint a JHL representative as a participant in Friday's labor market model discussions.

On Thursday, the chairman of JHL Päivi Niemi-Laine resigned from his post. In JHL’s press release, Niemi-Laine told about deep differences of opinion with SAK’s management.