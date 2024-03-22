Friday, March 22, 2024
Labor market | Minister Satonen has asked the chairmen of Tehy and OAJ to find out how negotiations on the new salary model could be reached

March 22, 2024
Labor market | Minister Satonen has asked the chairmen of Tehy and OAJ to find out how negotiations on the new salary model could be reached

All labor market organizations consider it necessary to create a common contract-based wage formation model. However, some of them want to negotiate about other things at the same time.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) has requested the chairman of the OAJ, the professional association of the teaching profession Katarina Murtoa and, among other things, the chairman of Tehy, which represents nurses Milla-Riikka from Rytkö to find out how the wage earner side could still participate in the negotiations on the new wage formation model, Satonen told a press conference on Friday.

Secretary of State Mika Nykänen has completed its investigation work regarding the prerequisites for starting negotiations on the labor market model.

According to the press release sent by the Ministry, all labor market organizations consider it necessary to create a common contract-based wage formation model and hope that the model will be created primarily through contracts. This is also the government's wish.

If the labor market organizations cannot agree on a new wage model, the government will prepare a bill on it.

In part however, there were preconditions for starting negotiations. In particular, SAK has demanded that other government reforms, which it opposes, be negotiated at the same time.

Based on Nykänen's investigative work, it is justified to proceed with the legislative preparation as planned, the release states.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) will hold a press conference related to the labor market model after 12:30 in the parliament. HS will show Ilta-Sanomi's live broadcast of the event.

