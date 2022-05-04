Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Labor market Minister of Labor Haatainen: Authorities investigate need for support measures at Fennovoima’s Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant site

May 4, 2022
According to Minister Tuula Haatainen (sd), the number of employees affected by the situation will be specified first.

Employment authorities have begun to investigate the situation at Fennovoima’s nuclear power plant site in Pyhäjoki and to prepare measures in co-operation with Fennovoima and other employers, says the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd).

Fennovoima said on Monday that it had terminated the plant delivery agreement for the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant with Rosatom, as a result of which work at the nuclear power plant site will end.

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd). Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Lehtikuva

According to Haatainen, a more detailed assessment of the necessary measures will be made on the basis of the authorities’ report.

“Northern Ostrobothnia has operational structures in place for similar situations, ie the coordination group for sudden structural change, and these are now being activated. So we expect a more detailed plan from the region and information on what kind of support is needed, after which a dialogue will be held with the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, ”Haatainen says in an e-mail to STT.

According to Haatainen, the first to be specified is how many employees will be affected by the situation. According to Haatainen, Fennovoima has estimated that the situation at the construction site affects about 300–500 people, a significant part of whom are foreigners.

“Of course, the impact will be wider in the region, and these could be significant. Fortunately, we have a demand for construction professionals in the labor market nationwide, ”Haatainen writes.

