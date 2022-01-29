DThe upper earnings limit for mini-jobs is to rise from 450 to 520 euros per month on October 1st. This should happen at the same time as the increase in the minimum wage to twelve euros, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told the newspapers of the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft. “That’s how it was agreed in the coalition – and that’s how we do it,” said the SPD politician.

The coalition agreement between the government partners SPD, Greens and FDP states: “In future, the mini-job limit will be based on a weekly working time of 10 hours at minimum wage conditions.” 1,600 euros rise.

This means that the earning potential in mini and midi jobs will be adjusted at the same time as the planned increase in the statutory minimum wage from 9.82 to 12 euros. Heil recently presented a draft law on the minimum wage increase.

Citizens’ benefit later this year

Regarding the planned citizens’ allowance as a replacement for Hartz IV – also a central project of the traffic light government – Heil announced that the Bundestag would decide it this year. However, the citizen’s income should not come into force until next year. “This major reform will take time because many administrative issues, including the necessary computer programs, have to be settled,” explained Heil. “It’s about getting people out of need into work in the long term.”

Before the introduction of the citizens’ allowance, he did not want to increase the Hartz IV rates in general, but to introduce a monthly immediate surcharge for families in need. “I’m in talks with the family minister and the finance minister,” said Heil.

