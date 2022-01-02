Labor market Mediation threat to strike in technology industry begins on Tuesday, three unions issue strike warning

The unions have also issued strike warnings to companies in the mechanical forest industry because they refuse to negotiate with the unions.

Technology industry the looming large-scale labor struggle will begin to be mediated on Tuesday by the national mediator Vuokko Piekkalan under. At that time, representatives of the Technology Industry Employers ‘and Employees’ Confederation representing the Technology Industry will come to the conciliation.

On Wednesday, it will be the turn of employees in the technology industry and in the design and consulting industry. They are represented by the Trade Union Pro.

The Confederation of Finnish Industry and Pro left strike warnings December 30th. The support strike was also announced by Sähköliitto.

The strikes are scheduled to begin on Friday, January 14 and last for a week unless an agreement is reached before then.

Negotiations a new collective agreement has been in place between the parties since October, but no common line has been reached on the level of wage increases. The non-contractual status started as early as December.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, the strike warning applies to nearly three hundred sites in the technology industry and contract mining sectors. They employ more than 40,000 contract workers.

These redundancies do not apply to emergency work or to work that is necessary to safeguard life and health.

Presently The strike announced by Paperiliitto, Trade Union Pro and Sähköliitto at UPM’s mills, which began on Saturday, is underway. It is due to last three weeks, unless an agreement is reached earlier.

Negotiations on UPM’s terms and conditions for paper, pulp and biofuel production have not got off to a good start, as UPM wants business-specific agreements and the Paper Association applies to the entire company.

UPM does not intend to enter into any collective agreements for employees.

Saturday both UPM and the Paper Association confirmed that they were working to agree on both working conditions and strike limits.

“UPM’s goal is to continue to negotiate business-specific collective agreements with Paperiliitto as soon as possible,” said UPM’s Vice President, Labor Market Jyrki Hollmén in the bulletin.

“The Paper Association is still ready to agree on strike limits as soon as they can be agreed on the basis of the previous collective agreement,” said the chairman of the Paper Association. Petri Vanhala.

He said the union’s board would meet in an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

In addition Labor strikes are planned for the end of January in four companies in the mechanical forest industry, most of which have been featured in Keitele Group.

The Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Trade Union Pro justify the strike warnings on the grounds that the companies refuse to negotiate the working conditions of their employees with the unions.

A mediator has been appointed to mediate these company-specific disputes Jukka Ahtela.