Labor market Kotkamills resigned from the Forest Industry at the beginning of the year due to disagreements – “A lot of local agreement has been able to be made if desired”

The Finnish Forest Industries Association withdrew from general collective agreements and wants to promote local agreements. According to the CEO of Kotkamills, the local agreement has already been successful even today.

Metsäteollisuus ry said on Thursday that it was leaving the collective bargaining system. The Forest Industry Confederation no longer intends to negotiate general collective agreements for the whole sector. Current contracts expire after one year.

Metsäteollisuus ry justifies the decision on the grounds that no progress has been made in the local agreement. It is possible to better meet the needs of the industry and companies with working conditions at the company and product group level, said the chairman of the organisation’s board, Metsä Group’s CEO Ilkka Hämälä on Thursday.

However, local agreements are already being made in the sector, ie employees and employers agree on working conditions on a company-by-company or workplace-by-job basis. President of the Paper Association Petri Vanhala evaluates in September For the Rural Futurethat about 80% of collective agreements in this area are managed locally.

Packaging boards, Kotkamills, a manufacturer of laminated paper and wood products, has many years of experience in local contracting.

“For us, the local agreement has worked very well and one piece of evidence is that there have been no strikes. We have only had good experiences, ”says the CEO Markku Hämäläinen.

The company with 520 employees is not a member of Metsäteollisuus ry, but resigned from the organization at the beginning of the year. According to Hämäläinen, the reason for the difference was a different view of the “principled line” and especially the necessity of kiky lessons.

“If kiky classes had been introduced at our factory, the savings would have been theoretical and the motivation of the workers would have suffered. The spirit of the factory is excellent and the results are great, so whatever had been done, it would have gone in a worse direction. Of course, every company is different and I cannot speak for anyone other than us. ”

Markku Hämäläinen­

Metsäteollisuus ry has long criticized the fact that agreements in this area are inflexible in Finland. Kotkamills’ CEO Hämäläinen has a different view.

“Yes, a lot of local agreement has been able to be done if it has been desired by both the employer and the employees.”

According to Hämäläinen, the notion of rigid agreements in the industry is partly a myth.

“When we are a fairly small company, we have had good opportunities for flexibility. The situation may be different if there is a large company. What is good in one factory is not good in another. ”

In Kotkamills the general collective agreement has not necessarily been considered to have existed, but matters concerning the factory have been resolved through practice, Hämäläinen says. Therefore, he does not believe that the waiver of the general collective agreement will affect Kotkamills’ practices when the current general collective agreements expire. Hämäläinen estimates that compensation for public holidays, for example, may become a twist in the company level in the future.

“The demand for some mill products is so good that it is worth running the mill all year round and also on holidays. Others cannot afford to pay compensation that is undeniably quite large, although it might make sense to keep the factory open. ”

Instead, he does not anticipate major changes to salary increases.

“However, wage increases end up on a general nationwide line. I don’t think there will be much variation in it, even if salaries are agreed on a company-by-company basis. Yes, however, they remain within a certain tolerance, I’m sure of it. “

Local According to Hämäläinen, the agreement has been successful because the employer and the employees have had a successful and direct voice connection. This is a prerequisite for a local agreement.

“Whatever the problem, no doors slammed shut. We have an enlightened team of employees. When we were planning to occupy the new board machine, we asked the workers how many operators should be put in it. The proposal was one less than what we had thought.

How has a good voice connection and a culture of local agreement been established?

“If you say it right now, you go for it every now and then. Sometimes when you sit in the evening or go sailing, there is not a word about work. ”