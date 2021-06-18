No Result
Labor market JHL starts a new strike in Destia under Midsummer – the company considers the strike illegal

by admin_gke11ifx
June 18, 2021
in World
The union organized a three-day strike in Destia for the same reason last week.

Public and The Federation of Welfare Industries (JHL) will start a four-day strike on Monday at the infrastructure service company Destia.

As a reason for the strike, JHL states that it says Destia intends to switch to a cheaper collective agreement. The union organized a three-day strike in Destia for the same reason already last week.

According to JHL, Destia intends to join the agreement between the Construction Industry and the Finnish Construction Association, when the agreement between the employers in the Service Sectors and Palta and JHL is currently in force. According to the union, the change would take effect in early 2022.

Destia says it considers the strike declared next week illegal due to a valid collective agreement. The company also expressed the same position in connection with last week’s strike.

The company denies that it intends to undermine the terms of the employment relationship.

