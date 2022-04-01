Labor market Is life and health at risk, what does a strike mean for non-urgent care? This is how the nurse strike that started on Friday will have an effect

A two-week downtime threatens to end virtually unhurried care in six hospital districts.

30.3. 18:16 | Updated 8:09

On Friday a strike in the care sector began in the morning because no agreement had been reached on the salaries and other working conditions of municipal employees and officials.

Organizations of employees in the municipal sector rejected on Wednesday the national mediator Vuokko Piekkalan conciliation proposal.

HS collected practical questions and answers related to the strike.

Where does the strike begin and who is affected?

Nurses and community care organizations Tehy and Super have filed two strike warnings.

The first two-week strike began on Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m. The strike has 25,000 Tehy and Super employees.

The downtime will take place in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Northern Ostrobothnia, Northern Savonia, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa and Central Finland. In addition, the strike includes some of the companies and cooperatives operating in their close circle.

If the dispute continues, the second major strike in the care sector will begin on April 15 and will already affect 40,000 nurses in 13 hospital districts.

Is the strike endangering people’s lives and health?

It should not be jeopardized, but the situation is unclear. According to the organizations, work done to protect a patient’s life or prevent permanent serious injury is excluded from the strike.

The strike sites also carry out protection work based on protectionist negotiations for immediate treatment to protect the lives of patients or prevent permanent serious injury.

The boundaries of conservation work are negotiated locally. Tampere University Hospital Tays announced on Tuesday that the organizations’ current protection work guidelines would mean that even the absolutely necessary emergency care could not be fully secured.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) is instructed municipalitieshospital districts and regional government agencies to ensure that patient safety is not compromised.

Read more: Ministry instructs municipalities and hospital districts to prepare for large-scale nurse strike, which threatens as early as April 1

Read more: All over Finland, preparations are now being made for a strike by nurses in the shadow of the corona: “The whole early winter has had to cancel unhurried activities”

How does a strike affect emergency care?

Urgent treatment has already been curtailed due to the coronary pandemic, and the strike will further curtail it.

For example, the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) estimates that the strike will end virtually all non-urgent treatment.

All by appointment functional surgeries are scheduled to run down.

Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) informed on Tuesday to prepare for the strike by canceling urgent measures and contacting patients immediately.

Read more: Extremely stressed hospitals are already preparing for a strike – this is how patients are divided into treated and non-treated

Why are nurses going on strike?

The goal of caregiver organizations is to raise wages and make up for their backwardness. Working conditions are also to be improved, thus easing labor shortages.

In February, Tehy and Super presented a wage program in the social services sector that would raise wages by 3.6 percent annually for five years in addition to the usual contract increases.

Multi-year salary programs have also been called for by other general contracting authorities and unions representing municipal employees, such as Juko, a public sector negotiator, and JHL and Jyty, a trade union.

It is desired to raise teachers from early childhood education, for example.

Olli Luukkainen, Chairman of the Board of Juko

Chairman of the Board of Juko, a negotiating organization for the public sector educated Olli Luukkainen saidthat the conciliation proposal of the National Conciliator was rejected on Wednesday as it does not include a multi-annual salary program.

Read more: The nurses’ strike begins on Friday – the reconciliation proposal was not valid for wage earners

Who else in the municipal sector will be on strike in the near future?

There are about 425,000 employees covered by the contracts currently in the municipal sector, and there are six different contracts for them.

This includes nurses, teachers, doctors, nannies, librarians, office secretaries, institutional caregivers, social workers, and engineers, among others.

The largest agreement is the SOTE agreement, which covers 180,000 employees. In addition to various caregivers, it includes social workers and counselors.

Non-caregiver organizations have already been on point for a couple of days of strikes in some cities. Some of the strikes have been postponed to April due to student writing, and more are promised.

Among other things, two-day strike threats affecting kindergartens, schools and health care services have been given to Jyväskylä, Rovaniemi, Turku and Oulu next week, and to Kuopio and Tampere next week.

From 19 April, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, ie Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen, would be subject to a weekly strike involving 31,000 people, more than a third of whom would be teachers.

In addition, there have been and will be bans on overtime and shift work in the entire municipal sector.