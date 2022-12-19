Labor market | In the United States, most people are fired at the turn of the year – is the same trend visible in Finland?

US companies fire their employees the most in December and January. According to the economist, a similar trend is at least not clearly visible in the Finnish labor market.

Americans companies reduce the most employees typically in December and January, says the financial newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to statistics from the US Census Bureau since the turn of the millennium, January is typically the busiest month for layoffs, and December follows in second place in the statistics.

Also this year, large US companies have announced large reductions in the number of employees towards the end of the year.

For example, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced in November lay off more than 11,000 employees. Online shopping giant Amazon, on the other hand, plans to lay off around 10,000 employees, according to media reports. Between November and December, courier company Doordash announced that it was laying off more than a thousand employees.

Where from the accumulation of redundancies at the turn of the year is due to?

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, US companies became more aware of what it looks like to fire people just before the New Year holidays, says the vice president of the career services company Challenger, Gray & Christmas to the WSJ Andy Challenger.

However, these days have already passed, says Challenger.

“Nowadays, companies tend to make cuts when they feel they need to do so.”

One reason for layoffs at the turn of the year can be seasonal jobs that disappear after the season ends. However, according to the WSJ, the statistics show that the wave of layoffs at the turn of the year has been seen steadily even in industries that are not particularly seasonal.

According to the WSJ one of the reasons for layoffs at the turn of the year may be that the fiscal year of many companies also changes at the same time. After the final calculation of the year’s financial figures and the closing of the accounting books, many companies want to adjust their situation when starting the new fiscal year.

Director and analyst of the consulting company Forrester Research JP Gownder tells the WSJ that this year, company executives are particularly concerned about rising interest rates, the ongoing war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, and weakening global demand.

“They want to set their financial numbers in such a way that they can be successful in 2023. It’s likely that tech companies that haven’t already cut jobs are seriously considering whether they should. It wouldn’t surprise me to see more layoffs in the coming weeks,” Gownder told the WSJ.

Can you see? the trend of layoffs at the turn of the year in Finland too? At least not clearly, says Suomen Yrittäjie’s economist Petri Malinen.

“At least based on the statistics, it can’t be seen that our layoffs are heavily timed to a certain time of year.”

Malinen refers, for example, to employment statistics published by Statistics Finland. In them, the number of unemployed typically jumps in early summer. According to Malinen, the spike is largely due to the fact that students graduate in the spring and become job seekers.

“Perhaps we can have an inkling that bankruptcies are scheduled there around the turn of the year. But it is not so significant that it would show up in the statistics as an increase in unemployment,” says Malinen.

Malinen also reminds us of the differences between the American and Finnish labor markets.

“In the United States, the structure of the labor market is different in that, on the one hand, it is easy to get fired, but there is also a lot of new labor available. There, the workforce is structurally much more mobile. We have a rigid labor market, and in a certain way that rigidity is reflected here as well.”

On the other hand, Malinen states that the layoff system brings flexibility to the Finnish labor market, which is not available in many other countries.

“In the United States, flexibility takes place through layoffs, but we also flex in both directions, i.e. take on more workforce. We have the possibility of layoffs, so there is no need to adjust through layoffs.”