Labor market If the strike in the municipal sector expands, you may come to Helsinki with your own snacks

If no agreement is reached in the municipal sector by 18 April, the strike will also begin in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The strike would affect the operation of kindergartens and schools.

Helsinki the city has begun to prepare for the effects of a strike in the municipal sector that may begin on 19 April.

The City of Helsinki tells about this in its press release.

It is not yet certain which all activities would be affected by the strike, as the city is currently negotiating tasks and activities to be excluded from the strike.

It is known that the strike would particularly affect education and training services. The strike would have significant effects on the organization of early childhood education, basic education, upper secondary education, vocational training and labor colleges in Helsinki, the press release said.

According to the City of Helsinki, it is possible that kindergartens and schools may have to resort to lunch or at least changes to the menu. It may also be that schools will have to be closed completely, the press release says.

The strike would also affect social and health services as well as cultural and leisure services.

The emergency and oral health care emergency services and emergency departments are restricted from the strike, ie these services also operate normally during a possible strike.

The strike would last seven days, from 19 April to 25 April. The possible start of the strike could be delayed by two weeks.