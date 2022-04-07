Friday, April 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Labor market If the strike in the municipal sector expands, you may come to Helsinki with your own snacks

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

If no agreement is reached in the municipal sector by 18 April, the strike will also begin in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The strike would affect the operation of kindergartens and schools.

Helsinki the city has begun to prepare for the effects of a strike in the municipal sector that may begin on 19 April.

The City of Helsinki tells about this in its press release.

It is not yet certain which all activities would be affected by the strike, as the city is currently negotiating tasks and activities to be excluded from the strike.

It is known that the strike would particularly affect education and training services. The strike would have significant effects on the organization of early childhood education, basic education, upper secondary education, vocational training and labor colleges in Helsinki, the press release said.

According to the City of Helsinki, it is possible that kindergartens and schools may have to resort to lunch or at least changes to the menu. It may also be that schools will have to be closed completely, the press release says.

See also  Reader opinion For a tall man, the difficulties continue even in retirement

The strike would also affect social and health services as well as cultural and leisure services.

The emergency and oral health care emergency services and emergency departments are restricted from the strike, ie these services also operate normally during a possible strike.

The strike would last seven days, from 19 April to 25 April. The possible start of the strike could be delayed by two weeks.

#Labor #market #strike #municipal #sector #expands #Helsinki #snacks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Economy - Russia asks Western companies to stay in the country to preserve jobs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.