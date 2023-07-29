Labor market | “I don’t sign that relations are at zero”, says EK’s Häkämies about SAK’s Eloranta’s reprimands

EK CEO Jyri Häkämies believes that the cooperation between the labor market partners will continue to work despite the criticism from the employee side.

“No surprised that the trade union movement is critical of these government program entries and reforms”, says the CEO of the Confederation of Business and Industry (EK), which represents the employer side Jyri Häkämies.

He commented the chairman of SAK Jarkko Eloranta on Saturday in Helsingin Sanomat published interview.

“The employer wants to use the political bypass and seek back profits from the employee movement,” Eloranta commented in an interview with HS on the government’s planned labor market reforms.

Eloranta fears that cooperation between wage earners and employers has deteriorated. He says that a significant part of the reforms is not about stabilizing the state economy, but about strengthening employers’ control.

“The government’s goal, which we also support, is to improve the competitiveness of companies and thus increase employment. In this regard, I do not agree with the criticism of the AY movement”, says Häkämies.

Eloranta says in an interview that the government’s planned easing of grounds for dismissal is an example of a reform that has no employment effects, but that it would instead be about strengthening the employer’s control.

“ “The reform encourages hiring employees.”

Häkämies states that companies or employer entrepreneurs do not dismiss employees on frivolous grounds during the current labor shortage.

“With this reform, of course, entrepreneurs and companies are encouraged to hire employees, when they know that if in an unfortunate situation the skis cross, then dismissal will not be so difficult and expensive.”

Especially limiting the right to strike has aroused opposition from the employee side. In an interview, Eloranta describes as a “cold-blooded operation” the fact that first changes are made to the right to strike and then other reforms are carried out.

“It is inevitable that our labor peace legislation should be brought closer to competitor countries,” commented Häkämies.

He states that Finland’s current industrial peace legislation, which dates back to 1946, is the oldest of the labor laws and is significantly milder compared to, for example, Germany or Sweden.

According to Häkämie, the political demonstrations that were organized during Sipilä’s government in 2015 and 2018 could not have been organized on such a large scale in Germany or Sweden.

He points out that the demonstrations in Finland were very extensive at the time.

“There were not only people at the railway square or Senatintorki, but there were also significant industrial action at the workplaces. Their costs to the companies were tens of millions, that is, a demonstration whose target was the government, so the companies paid the price tag.”

Häkäman also still believes in cooperation between wage earners and employers. He states that the tripartite has a role based on the law in the planned labor market reforms.

“We have three reasonably well-rounded alliance rounds behind us, so I will not sign if the relations are at zero.”

Häkämies says that the tripartite preparation also continues to work well with regard to pension policy, and good results have been obtained from it.

Häkäman also does not sign the claim about the use of a political bypass, but says that the reforms of the government program are wanted to be implemented as quickly as possible, so that their results can be seen.

“It is often said that what is happening now is the fault or merit of the previous government. The results will only come with years, and that’s why it’s important that these reforms can be carried forward as much as possible at the beginning of the government term, so that we have time to see the results.”