Labor market Finnish labor market giant organizes “urgent opportunity” at 11 am, according to HS data Technology industry says “interesting” labor market news

Employer labor market organization The technology industry will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 am. According to the organization, the topic is a change in the strategy of the labor market organization. The event was reported to the media as an “urgent media call” just a couple of hours before the event.

According to HS, there will be “interesting” labor market news at the event.

The press conference will be attended by the Technology Industry Association’s labor market director Minna Helle chairman Marjo Miettinen and the CEO Jaakko Hirvola.

The event is expected to involve a local agreement and possibly even a withdrawal from national collective agreements. Prior to the press conference, representatives of the technology industry told HS that this was a big issue for them.

Representatives of the technology industry refused to open the event to HS in more detail.

Last October The forest industry said it was resigning from the general collective agreements and intends to agree on working conditions only between companies and employees. Forest industry decision then has begun to wait for which parties follow suit.

Technology industry is one of Finland’s largest labor market players. Its main industries are the electronics and electrical industry, the machinery and metal products industry, metal processing, design and consulting, and information technology.

The organization has about 1,600 member companies and is responsible for 50 percent of Finland’s exports and 75 percent of research and development investments. The sector directly employs about 270,000 Finns and indirectly about 700,000 Finns.