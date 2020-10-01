Labor market Finnish entrepreneurs praise the forest industry’s withdrawal from collective agreements: “An opening that changes the Finnish labor market”

The forest industry announced on Thursday that it would only agree on working conditions locally in the future.

Finnish entrepreneurs In the opinion of the Forest Industry Association exit from the collective bargaining system is a “right and bold solution”.

“It meets the goals of entrepreneurs,” says the CEO of Finnish entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen in the bulletin. “This is a significant opening that will change the Finnish labor market.

Collective agreements have been agreed between employers and workers’ organizations since at least the 1940s. At times, they were turned by central organizations until a return to sectoral agreements in recent years.

Finnish entrepreneurs According to Pentikäinen, the decision of the forest industry employers’ organization is a step forward: “An important reform of working life that shifts the focus of the agreement in the right direction.”

For a long time now, Finnish entrepreneurs have been campaigning for the flexibility specified in collective agreements to be agreed locally in non-organized companies as well. Until now, flexibilities have been reserved for organized companies.

“This is a bold solution from a national influencer, which shifts the focus of the agreement to where the work is done, ie to companies and workplaces,” Pentikäinen says in a press release.

Also the labor market leader in the technology industry Minna Helle praised the solution.

“Locality is modern, not nationwide cabinet decisions,” he wrote on Twitter.