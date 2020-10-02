Labor market Finnish entrepreneurs and the Left Alliance want to regulate the minimum wage by law – now the lowest table wages are about 8 euros per hour

Neither Finnish entrepreneurs nor the Left Alliance agree to say how much the minimum wage would be in euros: “First we should do a careful analysis and look at the minimum wages according to the current collective agreements,” says Mikael Pentikäinen, CEO of entrepreneurs.

Forest industry Thursday’s announcement by an employers ’organization to stop negotiating and agreeing on collective agreements sparked a debate about the need for a minimum wage.

In Finland, wages have traditionally been agreed in collective agreements – sometimes centrally and in recent years by sub-union.

Agreements are concluded by the social partners, ie employers ‘and workers’ organizations. There are hundreds of contracts, covering about 90 percent of employees.

For example, the Finnish Paper Industry Association and the Finnish Industry Association have negotiated the salaries of employees with Metsäteollisuus ry.

In Finland there is no statutory minimum wage, as in most other EU countries. In the Nordic countries, collective bargaining is preferred.

Suomen Yrittäjät (SY), which has long spoken out in favor of a local and company-specific agreement, is in favor of a statutory minimum wage, partly because hundreds of thousands of employees are now outside collective agreements.

“The minimum wage system would be clear and support the most vulnerable in the labor market. It would be a simple message to employers about what you should at least pay, ”the CEO Mikael Pentikäinen list.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), on the other hand, does not see the need for a minimum wage.

“It is premature to assess what will change in the agreement now. We think it is good that wages are still agreed in collective agreements, because they can take into account the ability to pay wages in different sectors and the complexity of the tasks, ”says EK’s CEO Jyri Häkämies.

“Yes, we support the fact that working conditions are agreed as much as possible locally and in workplaces where the conditions are best known and we know how to adapt to severe attacks like a corona,” says Häkämies.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) presented on Monday the criminalization of underpayment. Pentikäinen thinks it is special to talk about underpayment, unless a minimum wage has been defined.

Pentikäinen refuses to say how much the minimum wage would be in euros: “We should first do a careful analysis and look at the minimum wages under the current collective agreements.”

In the current collective agreements in the various sectors, the lowest table wages revolve around ten on both sides. For example, in the agreement on the mechanical forest industry, the table wages are EUR 8.50–13.39 per hour.

The idea of ​​a minimum wage is also supported by the Left Alliance. Party Chairman, Minister of Education Li Andersson said on Twitter on Twitter that the Forest Industry policy is about a desire to weaken working conditions.

“If general collective agreements are no longer concluded, it is clear that it will create pressure to secure minimum working conditions for workers in other ways. The Left Alliance is ready to enact a minimum wage law, ”Andersson told HS.

According to Andersson, the level of the minimum wage should be thoroughly examined before the performance. “It’s also important that the Minimum Wage Act includes elements that safeguard purchasing power.”

Left Alliance has on several occasions proposed a statutory minimum wage. In 2016, the party outlined that each salary should be at least ten euros per hour, or almost 2,000 euros per month.

Finland Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions (SAK) Jarkko Eloranta it is not advisable to legislate a minimum wage.

“Collective agreements agree on much more than just wages, and it is not possible to increase wages other than through collective agreements, especially when the wage is slightly above the prescribed minimum wage,” says Eloranta.

In addition to hourly or monthly wages, various allowances include, for example, various allowances for shift work, weekends or particularly strenuous work. Education leave, holiday pay, parental leave pay, care for a sick child and compensation for sick leave are also agreed in more detail in the agreements.

Staff chairman of the representative STTK Antti Palola also sees no need to adjust the minimum wage as long as collective agreements cover the majority of wage earners.

“There’s also the flaw in the statutory minimum wage that it could become a ceiling that would be hard to cross,” Palola says.

Chairman of the Service Trade Union Pam Annika Rönni-Sällinen according to him, it is not timely to discuss the statutory minimum wage.

Rönni-Sallinen considers the statutory minimum wage to be more rigid than sectoral collective agreements, and it would not resolve other issues specified in collective agreements.

“For example, working hours in contracts are usually agreed more flexibly than required by the Working Hours Act,” Rönni-Sallinen reminds.