Labor market | Finland’s most important salary negotiations broke off

No agreement was reached in the technology industry, so strike warnings can be expected in several sectors.

From autumn The negotiations on working conditions in the technology industry broke off on Monday. The parties, i.e. the Teollisuusliitto, which represents the employees, and the Technology Industry employers did not reach an agreement on wage increases for this year and next year.

The failure of the negotiations is important for a large number of Finnish wage earners. The technology industry determines the so-called general line of salary increases, which is also typically followed in other industries.

Industrial union the chairman Riku Aalton in his opinion, the employer side does not understand what kind of situation the rise in prices and interest rates is driving wage earners into.

“The purchasing power of wage earners has weakened significantly over the past six months. At the same time, industrial companies have made strong results and distributed record dividends. Unfortunately, this conflict cannot be reconciled through negotiation. The creation of the agreement obviously requires tougher measures”, says Aalto in the press release.

With tougher actions, Aalto refers to labor struggles. Teollisuusliitto and the transport industry’s AKT and the Service Trade Union Pam have said that they are preparing industrial action together if necessary.

Unions have yet to issue industrial action warnings, but are likely planning to schedule simultaneous strikes for February.

“Broader shoulders enable employees to seek fairer salary increases. We will soon tell you what actions we have taken together with other unions”, says Aalto.

Industry Association, AKT and Pam belong to the umbrella organization SAK. In December, SAK exceptionally announced that its member unions are aiming for salary increases comparable to Germany, i.e. about five percent, for this year.

For example, salary increases of 3.5 percent are not enough, the organization said.

Read more: There is now a nervous game going on behind the scenes about Finns’ salaries, with a high stake

It is not known what the Technology Industry employers have offered to the Finnish Confederation of Technology on Monday before the negotiations broke off.

In any case, according to both parties, the difference in views is large.

Technology industry CEO of employers Jarkko Ruohoniemi is on different lines with Teollisuusliito Aalto about the reasons for the failure of the negotiations.

In Ruohoniemi’s opinion, “the employer side has come as far as possible in the negotiations”.

“The issue is that our concern is companies’ cost competitiveness. Without jeopardizing that, we cannot stretch further and move forward. The demands of the other side are so tough that you cannot bend to them,” Ruohoniemi tells HS.

He considers possible threats of industrial action to be unfortunate.

“It is sad both from the point of view of companies and from the point of view of wage earners. Strikes are such battles that there are no winners.”

Trade unions will file industrial action notices as early as this week, but likely next week at the latest.

Labor disputes in the technology industry and possibly other sectors will be resolved next under the leadership of the national conciliator.