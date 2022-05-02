Labor market Employment rates continued to rise in March – “highest since 1990 pre-recession figures”

At least the war has not yet been reflected in the Finnish labor market, says Hypo’s economist.

Employment improved further in March, according to Statistics Finland. There were 77,000 more employed than a year earlier and 31,000 fewer unemployed.

The employment trend rose to 73.7 per cent, while the unemployment trend fell to 6.6 per cent.

There were 2,573,000 employed and 192,000 unemployed in March.

Hypon economists Juho Keskisen according to the employment rate is at its highest since the 1990 pre-recession figures.

“However, the high employment rate is still partly explained by the large number of fixed-term and part-time employment relationships, but also by strong growth and the opening up of the economy as the restrictions related to the coronary pandemic finally subside,” Keskinen said in his review.

Now, according to him, the duration of the war in Ukraine and the acceleration of inflation are causing uncertainty instead of the korona. At least the war has not yet been reflected in the Finnish labor market, and according to the Central Assessment, its effects may be smaller than previously thought.

“Due to the war, regional differences may now be highlighted in the Finnish labor market, and the closure of Russia will hit the Eastern Finnish economy in particular. Strike waves are accelerating wage inflation, which threatens to have a detrimental effect on Finland’s competitiveness. In the longer term, the threat of a recession has also increased, which could shake favorable labor market figures in another direction in the future. ”

At the end of March, there were a total of 250,700 unemployed jobseekers at employment and economic development offices and municipal trials. That’s 80,800 less than a year earlier.