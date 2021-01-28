Labor market Employment fell in December compared with a year ago

The seasonally adjusted trend has remained almost the same since October.

Employment clearly weakened in December, according to Statistics Finland. The employment rate fell to 70.7 per cent from 73.0 per cent a year ago. There were 74,000 fewer people employed than a year ago.

Statistics Finland points out that employment and unemployment vary quite a lot from month to month, and the change from the previous month’s observation is mainly about the seasonal phenomenon and not about cyclical developments.

The trend in the employment rate, adjusted for seasonal and random fluctuations, has remained almost the same since October. The trend was 71.8 percent in December.

Statistics Finland points out that the uncertainty related to trend figures is now higher than usual due to the corona. Seasonal and random variation have been removed from the trend figures.

The trend figure for the unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent in December. There were 48,000 more unemployed than a year earlier.