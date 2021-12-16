Labor market Employers are invading Finland’s “host power”, says STTK’s Antti Palola: “I am mentally radicalized”

Palola, who has been elected for a further term, says that she has taken a defensive stance after being deceived by the employer.

Atmosphere the labor market has tightened permanently, says the chairman of STTK, the third largest trade union Antti Palola. He was elected on Thursday for a four-year term without candidates.

The former sea captain who led the STTK since 2013 was known in his first years for openings that differed from the counter-current of union leaders. Among other things, he spoke about the promotion of basic income.

Nowadays Palola, 62, is a more typical union leader. He is visibly pushing for public sector pay increases, for example, and is vehemently opposed by the employer.

Palola tells HS that she has considered the matter and recognizes the change.

“Confrontation in the labor market has increased during and since the previous government. So I mean a confrontation between us and the employer, ie EK, the Confederation of Finnish Industries. ”

“They are detached from our common cause. I have then said myself that we need to take a tougher line here. “

Palola says that it has long since been observed that the employer ‘s goal is to move from a comprehensive, comprehensive solution to an increasingly company – specific agreement on working conditions. However, he says he has previously believed that the transition will take place within the existing labor market system. This means that changes would only be made to collective agreements and not to the law.

“Over the past year, we have been disappointed that EK has stated that it is in favor of promoting local agreement by law. So they took the stand of the Finnish Entrepreneurs. ”

“Similarly, EK stated that they are in favor of moving to general earnings security and will not defend our current system. In that sense, I can say that I am mentally radicalized. And after analyzing this myself, I find my reaction understandable. ”

STTK Director in the view of the employer side, the plan is clear: first, there was a move from centralized agreements to a union-specific agreement, followed by a company-specific and finally increasingly individual agreement.

“The effort is to scrap our stability-friendly contract system and drive us into a so-called host country where the employer and the employee agree on terms of employment without a union. That’s what I’m visiting. ”

The trade union movement fears that individual agreement will lead to a weakening of the employee’s bargaining power and thus working conditions.

“ “If you don’t get anything done, why would you get anything done?”

Palola says he is concerned about the future of the entire tripartite. The tripartite refers to the way in which the government has agreed on employment legislation in agreement with employers ‘and workers’ organizations.

Parliament has always enacted laws, but in practice politicians have followed the common agreements of the social partners.

Recently, organizations have not reached an agreement on just about anything. Palola thinks there is a logical reason for that.

“In the old days, many changes were made to total solutions at the same time. Consensus was found because there were many moving blocks. Now the government often gives us one thing at a time to negotiate. ”

He lifts for example, the so-called pension pipeline negotiations a year ago. The organizations were tasked with negotiating ways to improve the employment of those over 55 years of age. Due to the strict boundary conditions, it was primarily a matter of pruning the pension tube.

“It’s hard to find a compromise that satisfies everyone. It’s hard to be a giving up and explain to ourselves that we lost and won. That’s realism.”

Palolan also believes EK has not been willing to compromise in recent years because “the current government is not to their liking”.

“Then we can’t do anything. My concern is whether this will undermine the legitimacy of social partners in reforming legislation. In other words, if you don’t get anything done, why get anything done? ”

According to Palola, the beginning of the season will be his last in the management of STTK. Central to the coming years is the strengthening of co-operation between the employees.

“The employer side has managed to coordinate their internal affairs much better than we do. We need to be able to assemble our line in order to be able to thwart the employer’s goal of taking the entire contract system to the individual level, ”says Palola.