Labor market District Court: The Paper Union must end industrial action that endangers socially critical functions

The forestry company UPM applied to the court to secure heat production and water distribution as early as December.

Forestry company UPM has received a decision from the Helsinki District Court on a so-called precautionary measure concerning the ongoing paperwork of the Paper Association at UPM’s mills.

The strike has a total of 2,200 employees, 160 of whom do work that affects heat production and water treatment in the factory locations.

The district court issued its decision on Friday after first consulting the Paper Association and UPM.

Of justice According to the decision, the Paper Association must end industrial action that endangers critical functions of society at the risk of a fine of two million euros.

The security measure applies to UPM’s and its subsidiaries’ power plants and water treatment in Jämsänkoski, Lappeenranta, Kouvola, Rauma and Valkeakoski, as well as water treatment in Pietarsaari.

Cities and urban energy facilities are several times appealed to the parties to the strike to exclude work subject to a security requirement.

“This was an important decision. The right to strike is extensive in Finland, but strikes must also be acted upon responsibly and in the interests of society. Our goal is that the strike of the Paper Association would not cause harm to third parties, ”says the Stakeholder Director in the press release. Pirkko Harrela About UPM.

UPM has previously stated that it will pay those who work during the strike a surcharge for the extra work caused by the strike.

Also those who work by court will receive this wage supplement during the strike, UPM says.

On Friday, the trade union Pro announced a ban on overtime for UPM’s paper industry employees. According to the union, the overtime ban applies to all employees and starts on Saturday. The ban is valid until further notice and during which work is carried out for a maximum of regular working hours.

“UPM has not met the reasonable demands of its employees to secure the remuneration and working conditions of its employees, so we must introduce a ban on overtime,” said Pro’s chairman. Jorma Malinen in the bulletin.

Alun originally UPM demanded temporary precautionary measures without the District Court hearing the Paper Association, but the District Court rejected such an application, that is, decided to hear the Paper Association first.

According to the Paper Association, UPM’s application should have been rejected because the industrial action did not endanger the heating of buildings or the distribution of sewage.

Even the Paper Union has previously restricted critical activities beyond strikes, but this time this was not the case because UPM refused to comply with the terms of the old nationwide agreement after the start of the non-contractual status.

Strike warning The Paper Association issued in mid-December, and the strike began at UPM’s mills at the beginning of the year. Thursday the union announced to continue the industrial action until 19 February.

The reason for the dispute is that UPM wants to enter into business-specific agreements and the Paper Association applies to the entire company.

According to the decision of the District Court, applicants for a precautionary measure must bring an action in the main proceedings within one month in order to obtain an enforceable solution.