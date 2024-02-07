We follow with all appreciation and pride the great efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation with partners to control the labor market and purify it of some of the impurities and abuses that appear in it from time to time.

Since the last organization of the Ministry, we have noticed the high seriousness and careful follow-up of it in dealing with many of the files it is promoting, most notably Emiratisation, the scope of which has expanded and with which unprecedented achievements have been achieved since the founding of the state, based on the unlimited support of our wise leadership, which gives this file a top priority, reinforced by programmes. Training and rehabilitation in cooperation with the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness Council “NAFES”, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office.

During the past few years, the Ministry's efforts have accelerated to continue the momentum witnessed in the resettlement file, while at the same time intensifying follow-up to address any violations that may appear, especially the issue of fictitious resettlement.

Yesterday, the Ministry announced the arrest of 55 entities practicing recruitment and mediation activities without obtaining licenses from the Ministry during the past year, including five accounts on social media platforms, and took administrative measures against them, such as imposing financial fines and placing restrictions on them in the Ministry’s records, in addition to the procedures The criminal case shall be referred to the Public Prosecution.

In announcing the matter, the Ministry was keen to remind everyone that the law prohibits practicing the activity of recruitment or temporary employment of domestic workers without a license, and also stipulates that violators will be punished with one year imprisonment and a fine of up to one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, stressing that it will not be lenient in “Implement legal procedures and penalties against any violator.” She called on everyone to ensure that the party announcing employment or mediation obtains a license from the Ministry before dealing with it, in order to guarantee their rights and prevent fraud against them. She also called on everyone to report violations and illegal employment practices, whether by calling the number Custom or the Ministry's smart application.

At a time when we commend the Ministry and applaud its intensive and continuous efforts to control the labor market, maintain its stability, and consolidate its leadership and attractiveness, we hope to stop at the reasons that push segments of those searching for a job opportunity or supporting labor to resort to back channels and unlicensed sites. The answer to these questions is… It includes radical solutions that support the ministry’s efforts and initiatives, especially with regard to fees and requirements for bringing in support groups, as well as the transparency required of recruitment agencies, so that there is no need for brokers and intermediaries who exploit the needs of job seekers.