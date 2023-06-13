Labor market | Considerable salary increases were agreed upon for the private social service sector

The wage settlement is believed to bring relief to the labor shortage prevailing in the sector.

Private the boards of the employers’ and employees’ unions in the social service sector have accepted the negotiation result achieved last week. The negotiating parties describe the salary increases agreed in the new collective agreement as historically large.

Salary increases are on average slightly more than 13 percent and cumulatively on average 13.5 percent, says Tomihineklenliitto Erto.

The majority of wage increases are made as so-called general increases, i.e. increases paid to all employees. All those covered by the collective agreement will be paid a lump sum of 470 euros in 2024. In addition, those working in early childhood education will receive a separate lump sum of 150 euros in 2025.

Nursing Association Super says that the minimum table wages for caregivers will increase by 12.7 percent.

According to the union, the full increases apply to the vast majority of caregivers, because most of them are paid the minimum table salary in the private social service sector. In addition, caregivers are paid the mentioned lump sum of 470 euros and a local amount of 0.7 percent.

“The increases in the collective agreement in the private social service sector were historically large and far exceed the so-called general line, which is really strictly controlled by the employer. Such high total increases have never been reached in the contract sector before,” says Super’s contract negotiator Jukka Parkkola.

The new collective agreement is valid retroactively from the beginning of May until the end of 2025.

Trade union Jyty says he is satisfied with the salary increases achieved.

“Those working within the scope of the collective agreement in the private social service sector will now receive fair wage increases, which I hope will ease the labor shortage in, for example, private care homes for the elderly, children’s daycare centers and child welfare offices”, Chairman of Ammattilitto Jyty Jonna Voima says in the announcement.

The employer side also believes that the negotiation result will improve the labor shortage prevailing in the sector.

“I believe that the salary solution that has now been agreed will ease the labor shortage. The long contract period also gives a good opportunity to promote the attractiveness of the industry and well-being at work together with professional organizations,” commented Hyvinvointiaala Hali’s labor market director Tuomas Mänttäri.

The scope of the collective agreement includes service units in the social sector, such as children’s daycare centers, service homes for the elderly and disabled, emergency and shelter homes, home services and substance abuse treatment. About 70,000 employees work in the social service sector.