Labor market Chair of the Conciliation Committee: We want to bring about a settlement proposal and end the strikes – This is how strikes progress if no agreement is reached

On Tuesday, nursing organizations announced they were canceling a strike by about 35,000 nurses scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in 13 hospital districts. However, after the May Day, there is an even wider strike in ten cities. It would involve, among others, teachers, babysitters, social workers and library and museum staff.

“We are trying to work now systematically and carefully so that we come up with a settlement proposal that is accepted by both parties and that they actually find each other, ”says the chairman of the conciliation committee set up to resolve the persistent labor dispute in the municipal sector, the undersecretary of state Elina Pylkkänen To HS.

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) set a rare species board On April 8, after collective bargaining and labor dispute mediation for some 425,000 municipal employees, there was a great deal of disagreement, especially over multi-annual pay programs.

The organizations representing the workers were rejected by the national mediator Vuokko Piekkalan conciliation proposal March at the end.

It would have been worthwhile for the Municipal and Welfare Area Employers KT, which represents employers.

Chairman of the Conciliation Committee, Undersecretary of State Elina Pylkkänen.

The parties have been negotiating a total of six collective agreements since January. The old contracts expired at the end of February, after which the duty of peace at work was no longer in force.

Pylkkänen emphasizes that the conciliation committee is building a conciliation proposal, and the negotiating parties are negotiating with each other in order to reach solutions to textual issues related to working conditions.

“I have now asked the parties to provide the board with information on the solutions reached in the negotiations by midnight. One week ago, the board presented this negotiating mandate to the parties, ”says Pylkkänen.

According to Pylkkänen, the parties’ negotiations mainly concern so-called textual issues, while the board makes a settlement proposal for salary increases.

According to Pylkkänen, the conciliation committee will meet immediately on Wednesday morning to discuss the parties’ responses.

“We do not have time, but we take the task very seriously and we want to bring about a proposal for a settlement and an end to the strikes,” says Pylkkänen.

With these the strike in the municipal sector is expected to wane, although industrial action has also been postponed and postponed. Trade unions announced on Tuesday they will cancel the nursing strike, which was scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Instead, they will begin preparing for mass layoffs.

The reason, according to organizations, is that the Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindénin (sd) prepare a law on patient safety restricting the right of nurses to strike.

The nursing organizations also announced a ban on overtime and shift work for the entire municipal sector for the time being from 6 am on Wednesday.

The caretakers’ organizations have proposed a five-year salary program for the SOTE sector, which would increase the salaries of SOTE staff by 3.6% per year in addition to the standard contract increases.

Vapun after Tuesday, an even bigger strike begins, including for teachers, social workers, babysitters and library and museum staff.

The strike, which starts on Tuesday, May 3, would already have more than 81,000 municipal employees in ten cities: Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo, Kauniainen, Turku, Tampere, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu and Rovaniemi.

It is still possible to postpone the strike in ten cities, but if no agreement is found, the strike against Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa, which has already been postponed for 3 days, will begin, with the participation of about 31,000 employees.

According to the Education Association (OAJ), the strike warning applies to 11,400 teachers.

Of the doctors, the strike only applies to those working in the city of Vantaa, and is limited to non-emergency primary health care and oral health care reception activities. Out of the strike in ten cities, doctors have been excluded due to the already poor primary health care situation.

These strike warnings have been issued by the Public Sector Consultative Association Juko, the Public and Welfare Sector Association JHL and the trade union Jyty.

These unions are also pursuing a multi-year pay program to correct the pay gap.

“Free there is no solution to the payroll program, ”says Jukko’s CEO to HS Maria Löfgren.

According to Löfgren, the contents of collective agreements also need to be developed.

“It’s not for us to abandon the development of the texts,” Löfgren says, taking, for example, the sections on rest and meal breaks for sote staff.

“This may sound like a small thing, but it’s a problem if you can’t take your daily rest break equally in all forms of working time and have to sip your food. In addition, the break can be reduced from working hours, ”says Löfgren.

Private the strike in the field of education was originally starting as early as Tuesday this week in 15 schools in Helsinki, but was postponed on Thursday so that the strike will begin on 3 May.

On Thursday, OAJ, JHL and Jyty spoke about a new strike warning concerning the same 15 schools in Helsinki, as well as Kaleva High School in Tampere and the Tampere Joint School.

This extended strike would also begin on May 3 and last for a week.

The employers are represented in the dispute by Sivista, a member of the Finnish Confederation of Finnish Industries.

Editing 19.4. at 5:45 p.m .: Updated throughout the story that the nurse strike scheduled to begin on Wednesday morning has been canceled.