Labor market Central workers’ organizations are still waiting for a woman to lead: “Just haven’t hit the right people yet”

Akava’s labor market director Katarina Murto: “Negotiation skills are purely personal.”

None the chairman of the labor market center is not a woman.

And never has been, except Riitta Prustin short period. Prusti led the STTK’s predecessor, the Confederation of Finnish Employees ‘and Civil Servants’ Organizations (TVK), only in the summer of 1992. In the autumn, the organization went bankrupt due to debts, which came as a bitter surprise to the new chairman.

In Sweden, the chairman of two of the three central employees’ organizations is now a woman.

What is the reason for the manhood of the top management of the Finnish trade union movement?

HS asked the union leaders about the matter.

“En want to make leadership a gender issue, ”says Akava’s recent labor market director Katarina Murto.

Murto points out that the administration of each central organization selects a competent, qualified, experienced, and most suitable person for its management, in which case the decisive factor is other than gender.

“I do not want to categorize leadership only by gender. And at least at the Akava level, it is not difficult for a woman to move forward, because Akava is very open-minded, ”says Murto.

There are 36 unions in Akava, 20 of which are now chaired by a woman. About half of the members are women. Akava has been the chairman since 2011 Sture Fjäder.

Burglary began his work in January at the Central Organization of the Labor Market for High Education in Akava, to which he transferred from the Central Organization of Employees (STTK).

Along the career, there will also be years of work in the largest of the three central organizations, the Finnish Confederation of Trade Unions (SAK).

As a high school student, Murro had two options for postgraduate studies: Dance and Law. Of these, the dance took the victory – for about ten years. She graduated with a master’s degree in dance and worked as a contemporary dance teacher until she studied law.

Lawyer the career began with the Association of Theater and Media Workers. “I came home as if but as a lawyer, and the work immediately sucked in.”

According to Murro, career advancement is largely dependent on determination, and the “huge suction of work” also helps.

In social organizations, work is largely about talking and consulting.

“Negotiation skills don’t depend on gender but purely on personality, and you learn to negotiate by negotiating. You have to be able to listen and have both pressure tolerance and clear goals, ”says Murto.

Although Murto says bluntly that he is not a feminist, he considers equality issues “extremely important”. According to Murro, there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of wage lags in female-dominated sectors and in eradicating unjustified pay gaps: “They are unacceptable.”

According to Murron, equality should always be taken into account in recruitment, so that everyone has the opportunity to be elected.

“There is still a long way to go to segregate working life, and it is not enough to direct girls to study mathematics and boys to care, but a deeper change in attitudes is needed,” says Murto.

Likewise As with Akava’s member unions, SAK unions are led by women – although a clear minority compared to male union leaders.

Annika Rönni-Sallinen has been the chairman of the Service Sectors Trade Union Pam since the summer of 2019.­

Pamia led the service industry union for almost two years Annika Rönni-Sallinen joined the Business Union, which preceded Pam, as a high school student while on summer jobs in a shop.

Rönni-Sallinen was elected Chairman of Pami’s approximately 210,000 members from the position of the head of SAK’s working conditions department. Now, in a way, he is also the chairman of the SAK Jarkko Eloranta boss while chairing the SAK Representative Council.

Almost half of the members of SAK’s unions are women.

The majority of Pam’s members are women, and its chairman has also always been a woman.

“It would be great and a show of equality to the outside world if the chairman of the central organization were also a woman at some point. However, I do not see a major obstacle to that. It just hasn’t hit the right people yet, ”Rönni-Sallinen reflects.

“Personally, I see femininity as an advantage in our female-dominated union, and at least I haven’t experienced it as a disadvantage.”

The service union and its president have been particularly preoccupied with the interest rate crisis, as its members are in distress due to, among other things, the closure of restaurants. “Now we need wage subsidies and increased earnings-related allowances to get the female-dominated service sector out of the crisis.”

Antti Palola, Chairman of STTK, the Finnish Labor Market Center.­

Employees piloting a labor market organization Antti Palola believes that it is only a “matter of time” when a woman is also seen as the chair of a central organization of employees.

“The leadership of a central organization is most often taken up through the federal level. Trade union management positions do not come directly from the school desk or outside, but, for example, from the position of a shop steward or an active federal actor. It’s a long path, ”Palola recalls.

“After all, about three quarters of our members are women, which means that we are a female-dominated organization, but there are already a lot of women in the management,” Palola says.

“The board of the organization is exceptionally equal, with half of the 24 board members being women.”

Trade union movement in general, according to Palola, it has been shaped by history, and “things are changing slowly, but change is underway”.

Palola recalls that the work of the leaders of unions and central organizations is often almost around the clock.

“Such a way of working was not as suitable for women as for men in the traditional world, because reconciling work and family was difficult at that time, and the family was more at the woman’s expense,” Palola says.

“Now society as a whole and the structures of working life have changed, and equality is also advancing in the trade union movement as the proportion of women increases.”

Palola himself has almost a quarter of a century of trade union leadership behind him: “During this time, the change in the operating culture of the trade union movement has been tremendous. Women have brought a feminist way of working into the masculine world. ”

Leadership is brutal work, Palola emphasizes: “A leader must give his or her own evidence, whatever his or her gender. I don’t care about gender, I value a person based on their skills and qualifications. ”