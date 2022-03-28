Labor market Bigger of threatened nurses’ strikes – A strike of 25,000 nurses is still about to begin on Friday, unless an agreement is reached before that

The postponed strike would have involved 40,000 nurses in 13 hospital districts. A strike by 25,000 nurses is still set to begin on Friday, unless agreed before that.

Municipal sector the suspended negotiations on a new collective agreement will be mediated today under the leadership of the National Mediator. The first big strikes by caregivers will begin on Friday, unless an agreement is reached before then.

On Monday, the Public Sector Consultative Organization Juko and the Public Sector Union Jau also announced a third ban on overtime and shift work for the period 4-10. April.

Strike warnings have been issued by all municipal bargaining organizations, and some industrial action has already been postponed. The decision to transfer is made by the Ministry of Labor on the presentation of the mediator.

A strike may be postponed once and for a maximum of two weeks if it affects the vital functions of society or significantly harms the public interest. Information about the transfer must be given three days before the start of the industrial action.

The first Reported by Tehy and Super a two-week strike was postponed from March for two weeks. It can no longer be postponed, meaning the strike will begin on Friday morning, April 1, unless reconciliation is reached before then.

The strike would involve 25,000 nursing professionals in six hospital districts.

Tehy’s and Super’s second strike would also have started on Friday, but it was postponed for two weeks. The strike would have involved 40,000 nurses in 13 hospital districts.

There is also a public-sector-run negotiating organization for the Yukon for two days point strikes was moved to the middle of April due to student transcripts.

The metropolitan area threatens a larger strike on April 19, bringing about 31,000 employees stoppage would affect, among others, kindergartens, schools, health care, libraries and museums.

The strike of the week would involve trade unions belonging to Juko, such as the OAJ, the Finnish Medical Association and the special fields of Akava, as well as Jyty and JHL, which belong to the Public Sector Union.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health last week sent to municipalities and hospital districts control letter securing services during strikes.

The collective agreement for a total of 425,000 municipal employees expired at the end of February, when negotiations were also suspended.

KT, the employer, ie the Employers of Municipalities and Welfare Areas, stated that there are no preconditions for reconciliation because the salary requirements of the organizations are so high.

All chief negotiators of wage unions have also called for multi-annual wage programs in addition to normal increases.