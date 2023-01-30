Eduardo Rios Neto presided over the institute until the beginning of the Lula government; according to him, the survey “is of quality”

Dismissed from command IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) at the beginning of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Eduardo Rios Neto said that the lack of resources is not the reason behind the delay of the 2022 Census. According to him, the works were hampered by the heating up of the labor market and inflation.

“We did not anticipate an inflation as high as there was in fuels. The project had not contemplated this. And, given the widespread crisis since the pandemic, we did not expect a job market as heated as it was last year. We were surprised by it”, he said in an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo published this Monday (30.jan.2023).

Rios Neto said that the expected remuneration for census takers “fell short of what would be the most effective for the moment in the labor market” in the 2nd half of 2022, when the Census began to be carried out.

“In the end, we adapted and increased [a remuneração dos recenseadores]. It is important to say that there was a problem of attractiveness, but the money did not run out. Almost R$ 500 million were transferred in amounts payable for this year”, he declared.

The former president of IBGE stated that his team did “a rigorous project” which proposed expenditure of R$ 2.3 billion with the Census.

“At the time, the Ministry of Economy tried to reduce it to BRL 2 billion, and we were strict, saying that it had to be BRL 2.3 billion. So, it wasn’t that it was in the basin of souls. Maybe it could have had a bigger fat? Maybe it could, but there’s the political economy of the moment“, said.

Initially, the completion of the survey was scheduled for October 2022. It was postponed to mid-December and later extended to January 2023. On January 25, the IBGE stated that the results should be released in April. The publication of preliminary data was the target of criticism.

Rios Neto defended the survey. “The Census is late, but it is of good quality. If there is any tragedy in this Census, it is the tragedy of disloyalty and opportunism”, he stated.

“The IBGE had a north, which was never ideological, always with the mission of portraying reality”, he said. “When we detect problems, we fix them in time. We received 20 observer countries in September. I called the UK statistical authority to come here“, continued.

“The quality problem is transparency and correctness. There is science for that. We have control over everything. The best is the enemy of the good, but I’m very calm.”