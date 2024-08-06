Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2024 – 8:35

The minutes of the most recent meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which maintained the Selic rate at 10.50% per year, highlighted that there are surprises with the labor market and economic activity data, especially household consumption, which are diverging from the predicted slowdown scenario.

“In addition, there was a new increase in inflation projections for the relevant monetary policy horizon, despite a new increase in the Selic rate trajectory extracted from the Focus survey. Similarly, inflation expectations have shown additional unanchoring since the previous meeting,” ponder the minutes, released on Tuesday morning.

The document points out that the external scenario remains adverse, citing uncertainty about the impacts and extent of monetary easing in the United States.

“The Committee assesses that the domestic and international circumstances require even greater caution in the conduct of monetary policy. In particular, the inflationary impacts resulting from movements in market variables and inflation expectations, if these prove persistent, corroborate the need for greater vigilance,” the minutes state.