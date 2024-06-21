Labor market | An open dispute broke out over negotiations for private early childhood education: “This is teasing”

Labor market|According to Sivista, which represents the employers, OAJ and Talentia cannot sit at the same negotiating table because they have disagreements. The chairman of OAJ thinks the reasoning is incomprehensible.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Sivista, which represents employers, is negotiating a collective agreement for the private early childhood education sector. JHL, Super and Talentia represent childcare workers and early childhood education social workers in the negotiations. OAJ was left out of the negotiations. OAJ’s Katarina Murto considers the solution to be pressure related to negotiations in the private education sector. According to Sivista, OAJ and Talentia cannot sit at the same negotiating table because they have mutual disagreements.

Private Sivista, which represents companies in the education sector, announced on Thursday that it is negotiating a collective agreement for the private early childhood education sector together with JHL, Super and Talentia.

JHL and Super, the association of public and welfare sectors, represent childcare workers in the negotiations, while Talent represents early childhood education social workers, some of whom are allowed to work as teachers.

OAJ, which represents teachers, is therefore not involved in the negotiations. OAJ chairman Katarina Murron according to Sivista left OAJ outside.

“I consider this an absolutely incomprehensible measure. OAJ represents a significant part of early childhood education teachers and kindergarten directors, naturally we would have a place at the negotiating table.”

Murto interprets that it is Sivista’s pressure measure related to those who are stuck for negotiations in the private education sector. According to Murro, there is a level of salary increase which, according to him, has not been met by Siv.

“Now Sivista also connects the early childhood education negotiations to this whole.”

I clean up the labor market director Hanne Salonen according to the negotiations in early childhood education have nothing to do with the negotiation jams in the education sector.

Salonen says that Sivista would have liked Juko to be the negotiating party for the early childhood education negotiations, but Juko refused the negotiations.

Juko is a bargaining organization for educated people in the public sector, and both OAJ and Talentia are its member unions. Katariina Murto also leads Juko.

“Talentia and OAJ have a mutual disagreement. We don’t want mutual disputes between trade unions at the collective bargaining table. As a union, the unions would have come to the negotiations with unified goals,” says Salonen.

According to Salonen, Sivista tried to bring to the negotiation table an entity where the organizations comprehensively represent professionals in the field, and the negotiation group is functional.

“Developing the industry is difficult if all organizations have their own interests.”

I break it is true that OAJ and Talentia disagree on the position of social workers in early childhood education. Social workers studying at a university of applied sciences previously had the opportunity to also qualify as early childhood education teachers, but this opportunity ended in 2023.

Currently, you can only qualify as a teacher through university education, and those who graduate from a university of applied sciences can work as social workers in early childhood education.

“But not this one [erimielisyydellä] it shouldn’t matter who sits at the negotiating table. We represent early childhood education teachers and kindergarten managers. It’s strange how little Siv seems to value teachers.”

Why then could OAJ not have been able to negotiate the contract through Juko?

“Collective agreements are negotiated with the unions that have representation in the field, and Juko is not the right contracting party here. Juko includes 35 unions, of which only OAJ and Talentia represent early childhood education. Of course, we want to keep the contracts in which we are a truly representative party in the name of OAJ.”