Labor market Akava demands better employee representation in corporate governance

According to the law, employees have the right to participate in the governing bodies of companies if the number of employees exceeds 150. Akava wants to lower the limit significantly.

Staff representation in corporate governance is worryingly low, says Akava’s labor market director Katarina Murto.

According to the Akava shop steward’s survey of highly educated labor market centers, employee management representation is in 34 per cent of companies with an Akava employee representative.

According to Akava, the involvement of employee representatives in corporate governance needs to be significantly increased.

“If working conditions are to be agreed more and more at company level in the future, the flow of information and a more equal negotiating position in companies must be improved,” Murto says in a press release.

According to the law, the company’s personnel have the right to participate in the discussion of important issues concerning the company’s business, finances and the status of the personnel in the company’s decision-making, executive, supervisory or advisory bodies. The law applies to companies with at least 150 employees in Finland.

Akava wants to lower the lower limit to 50 people. Akava suggests that the change will be made in connection with the reform of the Co-operation Act that is being prepared.

“In the other Nordic countries, the lower limit of application is either 25 or 30. In Finland, small and medium-sized enterprises are becoming more common,” says Murto.

Akava’s barometer showed that half of the employee representatives felt that they had received sufficient information from the employer about the issues to be negotiated. Less than a fifth of shop stewards regularly received information about the salaries of the employees they represented.