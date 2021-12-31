Labor market ACP: Helsinki District Court cancels € 1 million fine imposed on ACP in Keitele blockade

Last week, the ACP launched a blockade against Keitele to support an industrial association representing workers.

Helsinki the district court has revoked the temporary security measure imposed on the car and transport workers’ union ACP, ie a penalty payment related to the blockade of the timber product company Keitele Group’s transport in ports. The ACP announced the district court’s decision in a statement on Friday. BTI has seen the court’s decision.

On 21 December, the Helsinki District Court ordered the ACP to end the embargo on Keitele Group’s transport in ports with a fine of one million euros. Last week, the ACP launched a blockade against Keitele to support the demand of the Confederation of Finnish Industry, which is allowed to enter into company-specific collective bargaining with Keitele Group.

On Tuesday, the ACP organized a 24-hour standstill in Finnish ports in support of the Confederation of Finnish Industry in the Keitele dispute.

AKT: n According to the Helsinki District Court, it revoked its previous decision on Friday based on the explanations it had received. The ACP had requested the lifting of the temporary safeguard measure, first fresh and for the second time on Monday, the ACP President Ismo Kokko told STT.

At no point did the penalty payment imposed in the original decision fall due, as it would have required a separate enforcement order.

The ACP intends to continue its blockade of Keitele.

Mechanical the universally binding national collective agreement for the forest industry expires at the turn of the year. There is no new national agreement being negotiated for the industry, as the Forest Industry Association, which represents the interests of forest industry companies, no longer does so. Keitele is not a member of the Forest Industry, but has complied with a universally binding collective agreement.

Keitele has refused to negotiate with the Confederation of Finnish Industry, citing the fact that the association represents only a part of the company’s employees.

The Keitele Group includes Keitele Energy, Keitele Forest, Keitele Timber and Keitele Wood Products. Boil directly employs about 550 people and indirectly about 1,500 people.