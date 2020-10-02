Labor market According to SAK’s Eloranta, the trade union movement may still thwart the Forest Industry’s intentions: “It always takes two to dance”

Company-specific agreements can prove more laborious than centralized collective bargaining.

Employers Metsäteollisuus ry’s decision to opt out of collective bargaining may not yet be implemented as such. This is how the workers’ interest group SAK was assessed on Friday.

Chairman of the SAK Jarkko Eloranta hinted that ultimately the trade union movement could thwart intentions with its pressure.

“This is not a word for this to happen, but this is how history has gone. Now we are back in one historical vertebra again and it remains to be seen how this will be organized, ”he told STT.

Forest industry ry said on Thursday that negotiations on working conditions will be postponed between companies and personnel in the sector, and Metsäteollisuus will no longer negotiate working conditions as a contracting party after the current agreements expire.

At least right away it didn’t get followers, although the opening also received admiration. For example, another large employers’ organization in the export sector, Technology Industry, is not following a straight line on the road marked by the Forest Industry.

“So far, the technology industry has relied on our ability to develop the labor market system locally through the current collective bargaining system,” said the labor market director. Minna Helle To STT.

However, the announcement electrified the atmosphere, and various parties are now considering what this will affect the labor market and perhaps even their own actions.

“This came as a surprise. We didn’t know about this in advance, ”Helle said.

Labor law according to the expert, local agreement will certainly bring flexibility within the company, but taking into account other obligations in the legislation may increase the workload compared to the centralized drafting of collective agreements in each sector.

“For example, we have an obligation of equal treatment, we have prohibitions on discrimination, they all need to be managed,” said the Doctor of Law, “Docent of Labor and Social Law Jaana Paaneto To STT.

The larger the employer, the greater the work of drafting contracts.

“If there are, say, 500 employees and we start agreeing with everyone on the things that have been in one hand there in one contract, then that is a huge task for human resources management as well,” he says.

While some believe the collective agreement can lock in and restrict, the good thing about it is that the parties know exactly the rules of the game that work, Paanetoja says.

The government also wants to promote local agreements, but in a way that is based on collective agreements.

“It’s a very big job if every workshop has its own contract turned. One of the reasons why the agreement has been taken to the federal level in time, ”Eloranta pointed out.

Elorannan according to, for example, there are clauses in working time legislation that can only be agreed otherwise by national collective bargaining parties.

“When the Forest Industry takes bargaining to the company level, they lose certain bargaining opportunities that they now have because of a nationwide collective agreement.

According to Paanetoja, an individual employer in the sector can still conclude a collective agreement, but it needs either a trade union or a trade union as its contractual partner.

Forestry Company UPM’s HR Director Riitta Savonlahti says the company is now considering whether to go for a factory-specific or business-specific agreement. Any combination is possible.