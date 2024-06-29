Labor market | A settlement was reached in the labor dispute in the private education sector

Labor market|Sivista and OAJ accepted the reconciliation proposal of the national mediator on Friday.

Private A settlement was reached in the four-month labor dispute in the teaching sector.

The disagreements between OAJ, the trade union in the teaching sector, and Sivista, which represents employers, were particularly related to salary increases.

In the collective agreement approved on Friday, salary increases in accordance with the general line were agreed upon, as well as the teaching staff development installment that will come on top of the general line.

The collective agreement is valid for three years. This year, the general increase in the private teaching sector is 2.5 percent, and the Additional installment is 0.4 percent.

Salary increases in the coming years will be determined in such a way that the share of the general increase is 70 percent and the share of the development portion is 30 percent of the increase.

The social partners accepted the reconciliation proposal of the national conciliator on Friday.