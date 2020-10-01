Labor market A collective agreement was concluded for the tourism and restaurant sector in the aftermath, wage negotiations were postponed until the autumn of 2021

Despite the difficult starting points and not yet knowing the level of wage increases, the collective bargaining solution reached was acceptable, ”says Annika Rönni-Sallinen, President of Pam.

Coronavirus epidemic A new collective agreement was reached for the tourism, restaurant and leisure sector, which is struggling in the middle of the year, says Pam. The agreement was signed, as it were, in the aftermath, as negotiations were suspended in the spring precisely because of the coronavirus, when restaurants were even closed.

Pam and employers’ travel and restaurant services Mara negotiated the working conditions of employees and supervisors in the industry in exceptional circumstances. The new collective agreement is valid from the beginning of October until the end of March 2022.

The agreement stipulates the timing of the wage revisions, but due to the uncertain future prospects of the industry, wage negotiations will be held separately in January and September 2021. If no agreement is reached in the negotiations, the collective agreement will expire.

“Terrestrial the tightening of restrictive measures imposed by the government to curb the pandemic inevitably affected the content of the collective bargaining solution. Now the future of the entire industry is at stake. Pam takes responsibility and wants employees to continue working in the industry in the future. Despite the difficult starting points and not yet knowing the level of wage increases, the collective agreement solution reached was acceptable, ”Chairman of Pam Annika Rönni-Sallinen says in a press release.

According to Rönni-Sällinen, the key improvements are changes related to employees’ resilience and well-being. The daily rest period between shifts will be extended by one hour and the number of consecutive night shifts will be limited to five.