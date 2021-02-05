Simon Picou

member of the national office of the CGT at the labor ministry.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said last night that teleworking was becoming “imperative” in business. The Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne announced that she would mobilize the labor inspection services in order to control the correct application, what instructions were given to you precisely?

Simon Picou: We received a circular from the DGT [Direction générale du travail, Ndlr] dated February 3, which asks us to carry out checks on the issue of teleworking. This is to broaden the scope of the companies concerned, since the previous circular of November 3 invited us to focus on companies with more than 1,000 employees. From now on, we are asked to control companies with more than 250 employees as well as specific sectors such as law firms, architects, accountancy … In any case, we are supposed to check the measures related to teleworking systematically, at each check that we operate, even for another basic reason.

Concretely, what do these controls consist of and what power do you have to enforce government recommendations?

Simon Picou: We can look at the single document on exposure to occupational risks, and the measures that are put in place, in particular following negotiations with employee representatives. We are supposed to enforce the PNE [protocole national en entreprise, Ndlr] and the general principles of prevention which require the employer to avoid risks for his employees. But the Council of State reminded us: the PNE is only a recommendation. No criminal sanction is associated with non-compliance with this text.

And then, we don’t even really know what the rule is that we are supposed to enforce! We are told “everyone needs to do more telework”, but what does that mean? That a company that did not do any at all must impose a day or two, one that did three must increase to four? If we say to ourselves that the ideal is four days, why not impose four days of teleworking on all companies? We end up with an à la carte application, depending on the employer’s goodwill.

But contrary to what one can hear, one cannot draw up a report for non-compliance with teleworking. We can possibly try to launch summary proceedings or make a formal notice accompanied by an observation letter, and if we are followed by our hierarchy, then we can redo a control and if the measures have not been put implementation, at that time, we can make a report … for an offense in which the employer will incur a fine of 3,750 euros. Suffice to say that this is not how we are going to put significant pressure on companies.

Do you fear that this gap between the government’s stated ambition and the reality of your power to impose teleworking will create tensions on the ground with employers or employees?

Simon Picou: We fear being placed at odds with the employees who will demand our intervention, but to whom we will have to explain that teleworking is not as compulsory as the ministry wants to say. Not only do we not have the legal means to do it, but we do not have the human resources either. In 18 months, we have lost another 160 screening officers. In the Grand Est, for example, several dozen job cuts have been announced. Me, if I have a procedure concerning a work accident, a request for authorization of dismissal … I must give up what?

What do you think is the government’s real objective behind these announcements?

Simon Picou: Since March, the government had plenty of time to draft legislation to make telework compulsory. They were indeed able in an emergency to lay down a text to type in the paid holidays and the RTT of employees because of the health crisis in the spring. But here, we are going to be asked to make interventions solely to serve the government’s communication. The regional directorates of the DIRECCTEs have also received an instruction from the DGT to send them back for Monday morning examples of companies that have been the subject of controls and where the action of the labor inspectorate would have allowed progress. the application of teleworking to present them during a meeting with the “social partners”.