KUTXA LABOR and the Technological Center Ikerlan They have created the ‘startup’ artificial intelligence innkia (AI) applied to companies, which will have COn an investment of six million in four years and aspires to bill ten million a year and have 50 workers by 2030. The goal is tovanzar in the implementation of this technology In the business field.

Ikerlan will contribute to the new company, which has the support of Mondragon and the Basque Government, the technology on which Kutxa is based and labor will implement AI technologies in their processes. At a press conference at Ikerlan’s headquarters in Mondragon (Gipuzkoa), the general director of this center, Ion Etxeberria; the general director of Labor Kutxa, Xabier Egibar; the general director of Innkia, Gorka Artola; The president of Mondragon, Pello Rodríguez, and the Deputy Minister of Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation of the Basque Government, Jaione Ganzarain, have realized the details of this project.

As indicated, Ikerlan will maintain innkia’s products and services “in the technological avant -garde” and work Kutxa, in addition to financially support the project, It will offer you various cases of use in which to implement your technological solutions.

For its part, Mondragon, through Collaboration Agreement Recently signed with Ikerlan, it aspires to mobilize more than 10 million euros for the creation of cooperative startups. The Basque Government, meanwhile, supports innkia’s initiative through the ‘Basque Tek Ventures’ program.

Established in Mondragon, cradle of Basque Cooperativism, the new Startup will be directed by Gorka Artola Beobide and will have an investment of six million euros in the next four yearswith the aim of reaching a workforce of 50 people and an annual turnover close to 10 million euros by 2030.

The new company will have two business lines. The first focuses on the update and Automatic software development through generative artificial intelligence and the second, in products and services to optimize processes internal companies. In this area, Innkia will develop AI agents to automate processes and systems that ensure the proper management of confidential information.

The director of Ikerlan stressed that Innkia “is a strategic commitment to position Euskadi as a reference in artificial intelligence applied to the specific needs of companieswhich is where one of the biggest challenges of this technology is. “

“With this new one Startupwe reinforce the entrepreneurship model based on technological assets that we launched with Orbik Cybersecury And that demonstrates that it is possible to combine toe technology with a sustainable economic model and rooted in the territory, “he said.

For his part, the general director of Labor Kutxa, Xabier Egibar, explained that the entity “has an ambitious transformative agenda in the fields of Technology, data and cybersecurityin which AI will play a fundamental role. “The entity” aspires to be a reference in its sector in the use of new technologies to contribute maximum value to its customers, combining it by continuing to promote the creation of value and knowledge rooted in our territory”.