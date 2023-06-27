What began with protests and partial strikes at the gates of the workplace has ended up becoming the first indefinite strike in the more than one hundred year history of the Labor Inspectorate. It began this Monday with the call of the CIG, CSIF, Sitss, Sislass, UGT, UPIT and Usess unions. For its part, the CCOO, which until now had participated in all the Inspection protests, has withdrawn from the indefinite strike considering that the conflict was becoming politicized.

The demand of the conveners -who are concentrated this Tuesday in the Secretary of State for Public Function in Madrid- is that the Government approve a new list of jobs to provide the organization with a new organizational structure because the inspectors say they are overwhelmed with the new labor regulations that have been adopted in recent years, such as time registration, the ERTE of the pandemic or equality plans.

Inspection activity has increased by 355% in the last three years, according to data from the Ministry of Labor. The staff is made up of just over 2,000 inspectors and sub-inspectors for almost 21 million workers.

These data have confronted two ministries: Finance and Labor for not agreeing on the number of troops that would be needed for this new structure of the organization. The union platform was convened last week by the Ministry of Labor to assess the latest proposal from the Treasury to modify the List of Jobs (RPT) of the organization.

From the Ministry led by Yolanda Díaz they assured that the Public Function proposal did not comply with the commitments that the Government acquired in the Inspection Strategic Plan that passed, as they have cited, “to reinforce the territorial structure”, in addition to inspectors and sub-inspectors “had an improvement in their conditions to improve compliance with labor law surveillance”.

Likewise, the ministry understood that this new offer from the Treasury, with which they try to defuse the conflict with the Inspection unions, does not meet the territorial needs of the agency and “concentrates its scarce efforts on reinforcing the staff of management positions.”

However, from the Ministry of Finance they indicate that the list of jobs in the organization is a “Government decision”, agreed between the ministries, and that, therefore, “it is not the subject of collective bargaining.”

Salary increase



In addition, they recalled that in May the inclusion in the Public Employment Offers (OPE) for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 of 781 new jobs in the Inspection was authorized, in addition to a new credit of 6.15 million of extraordinary productivity for the entire template.

To this supplement is added the salary increase agreed in October 2022, which contemplates an increase of 3.5% in 2022, 2.5% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, along with an additional 1.5% variable. Increases that, in accumulated, can reach 9.8%, highlighted from the Treasury.

But from the unions they regret this confrontation since, in their opinion, “it is of little use that the disparity of criteria and the confrontation remain clear” within the coalition government “if finally the result is that the Labor Inspectorate continues without a solution for the profound deficits it currently suffers”.