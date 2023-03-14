The six companies that arrange baggage handling at Schiphol must immediately deploy resources for employees who do heavy hauling work, the Dutch Labor Inspectorate has determined. In addition, according to the inspection, the handling of baggage in the baggage halls must be automated or mechanized within two years.

Due to a shortage of staff at the airport’s baggage handling, flights were regularly delayed last year. Suitcase porters could no longer cope with the work and became overloaded. As a result, suitcases often went missing and passengers had to wait a long time for their bags.

Handling companies are still having great difficulty finding sufficient staff. That is one of the reasons that Schiphol has imposed restrictions on the number of travelers that can depart for the period up to and including the May holiday.

"Insufficient measures are being taken at all baggage handlers to reduce the physical burden," the Labor Inspectorate reported on Tuesday. This concerns, for example, the lack of automated systems in baggage basements. Also, lifting aids are not always available, or it is not ensured that they are actually used by the employees.

“Conversations with employees have shown, among other things, that the lifting aids offered are not sufficient in practice or that their use causes delays,” said the Labor Inspectorate. Insufficient use is also made of resources on the platforms, where aircraft are loaded and unloaded. “There is structural physical overload there.”

Damages

The Labor Inspectorate informed the baggage handlers on Tuesday of the requirements imposed. These must be complied with according to the authority. “It is true that the companies have the right to object to this demand, but that does not have a suspensive effect from a legal point of view.”

It has been known for some time that employees of baggage and cargo handlers at Schiphol often still have to do heavy lifting. The handlers, Schiphol and the Inspectorate agreed years ago that excessively heavy lugging work would be a thing of the past.

Trade union FNV announced earlier this year that it would start a collective lawsuit on behalf of employees to obtain compensation for the excessively heavy work. According to the union, victims of the poor working conditions have reported en masse.