Labor force | “There’s no realism at all,” Barona commented on the immigration speeches of basic Finns

According to basic Finns, workers coming from outside Finland’s borders should primarily be recruited from Europe. “The whole of Western Europe is competing for the same talent. Finland’s appeal is not very good in that regard,” says Elina Koskela from Barona.

“No no realism at all,” commented Barona’s manager responsible for international workforce Elina Koskela the basic Finns’ proposal emphasizes job-based immigration to southern European countries instead of non-European countries.

Barona is Finland’s largest personnel service company, which employs more than 30,000 people annually.

According to basic Finns, workers from outside Finland’s borders should primarily be recruited from “the EU’s internal market of 450 million people”.

“Targeted recruitment campaigns for personnel in the social and health sector, for example, could be directed to countries in Southern Europe with high youth unemployment,” the party’s government critic wrote in their answers Petteri Orpon (kok) questions.

According to Koskela, currently less than 20 percent of the foreign workforce recruited by Barona comes from the European region. Most of them also come to Lapland for seasonal work in the winter.

“I have been working with work-based immigration for more than ten years, and throughout that time the number of people being recruited from the European region has decreased. And yes, there have already been attempts to raise it with some kind of campaigns,” Koskela commented on the basic Finns’ presentation.

European According to Koskela, the challenges of the workforce are the same as those of Finland: poor availability and problems with finding a job.

“The whole of Western Europe is competing for these same experts. In that competition, Finland’s appeal is not very good.”

Koskela lists the salary level, cost of living, weather conditions and the location in the far north as the challenges of attraction.

According to Koskela, European workers come to Finland mainly for various projects or seasonal work. Correspondingly, for example, more than 80 percent of the employees recruited by Barona from the Philippines have stayed permanently in Finland.

Especially when it comes to recruiting nurses, the European labor market is not very useful, because the shortage of nurses is also affected in southern Europe.

Basic Finns according to the immigration policy program, the party’s goal is that only immigrants from outside Europe would come to Finland who would earn at least the median Finnish income.

According to Statistics Finland, in March 2023, the median total earnings of wage earners was slightly more than 3,300 euros per month. For example, the average salary of nurses is below this.

According to Barona Koskela, such a goal is not realistic if Finland wants to continue to maintain a welfare society and enable the growth of companies. He refers to a survey by the Central Chamber of Commerce, according to which 73 percent of its member companies said that labor availability limits growth and business development

“Such goals cause a lot of concern. If implemented, it would threaten business growth, economic structure and welfare society. Not to mention the crisis in the health care sector, where the shortage of nurses is so severe that not all patients can even be treated in Finland,” says Koskela.